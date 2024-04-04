Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin 14th in brutal mountain bike challenge

The experienced Aleix Espargaro encouraged and dragged his friend Jorge Martin through the three-day event

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

It was not a relaxing Easter weekend for Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin.

The MotoGP riders took part in the Vuelta Ibiza at the weekend, an extremely demanding three-day mountain bike race.

Espargaro and Martin finished 14th in their category, only 50 minutes behind the winners Dario Cherchi and Hector Leonardo Paez, who are professional mountain bikers.

They were 18th out of a total of 173 pairs.

Cycling coach Juan Jolobato, and fitness trainer Jorge Echevarria (who also works with Martin in the MotoGP paddock) accompanied the duo for the three days.

The families of the best friends were also on hand to enjoy the Ibiza sunshine while Espargaro and Martin used their weekend off to push themselves to the physical limit in a different discipline.

Cycling, for Espargaro, is nothing new although he is usually found on road bikes rather than mountain bikes.

But Espargaro does still have some mountain experience - in 2019 he finished fifth in the Cape Epic, a gruelling South African race.

Espargaro’s experience of cycling meant that he frequently had to encourage and push Martin through the three-day Ibiza event.

They return to MotoGP next week at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

After two rounds of the 2024 season, Pramac Ducati rider Martin is leading the standings.

But he knows that rival Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez particularly relish the American circuit.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5 mins ago
Sebastian Vettel admits F1 comeback “depends on the package”
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“What rider wants to go to Aprilia if they don't improve reliability?"
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin 14th in brutal mountain bike challenge
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Ridiculous’ Fernando Alonso penalty divides F1 paddock - but who’s on his side?
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 runs wide. Formula 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
‘Not over' but Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes yet to master “very complex” F1 car
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Charles Leclerc hits back at critics: ‘Everything is based on the last race…’
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
4 hours ago
"Not a McLaren situation” - Daniel Ricciardo determined to end F1 2024 struggles
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), RB F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), RB F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Motorcycle racing world mourns as Troy Beinlich dies after Hockenheim crash
Troy Beinlich
Troy Beinlich
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Friction within Ducati; “possibility” to rethink which team receives a ‘25 bike
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March