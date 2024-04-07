Emilio Alzamora’s verdict on Marc Marquez’s title hopes and his next big move

Emilio Alzamora now observes Marc Marquez’s career from the outside.

He was in the inner-circle for 18 years but was replaced as Marquez’s manager in 2022.

Since then, the six-time MotoGP champion has left Honda and gone to Gresini Ducati.

If Alzamora still had a say, where he would advise Marquez to go in 2025?

He responded to Marca: “I’ll solve this question quickly: he has experience and he has his manager. This is their thing…”

Alzamora was by Marquez’s side for all eight of his world championships.

Can he see Marquez winning a ninth this year?

“More than seeing him winning, I see that he has already won what he wanted, which was to have fun on a motorcycle again, which was the first objective,” Alzamora answered.

“When asked if he will win the world championship, it will depend on whether he has the patience to allow time to adapt to this new bike and understand that on circuits that are not so favourable, he can just try to finish races.

“From what has been seen at the start of the championship, this is very clear.

“The Portimao mistake was Pecco Bagnaia's, from my point of view.

“What I see is that Marc is applying the experience.

“Whoever knows how to finish, not just Marc, in the top five in 90% of the races already has a lot to gain to reach the end of the year much more adapted to the bike, the team, the technician...

“It is what you need to make a difference.”

Marquez’s second round of the 2024 season, at the Portuguese MotoGP, ended without a point.

He was clattered by Ducati rider and reigning champion Bagnaia in a battle over P5.

It was a reminder of the fragility of the championship fight.

Meanwhile, the emergence of the brilliant Pedro Acosta has brought back memories of the young Marquez that Alzamora managed.

But Alzamora said: “I think that I would not compare Acosta with Marc. They are different.

“For me, Marc, honestly, is pure talent, he was a pure talent when he came to MotoGP.

“For me, Pedro is a talent at work. That doesn't mean it's better or worse, be careful.

“The results, in the end, are what count.

“I think there is something important to point out: the riders, in this initial phase, when they start, the people they have around them are very important.

“And that he trains them, and that he dedicates many hours. It's like that.

“Much of Pedro Acosta's success has been Paco Marmol, Pacote.

“The mere fact of training and doing so much and having so many people by your side who sacrifice themselves is a very important part.”