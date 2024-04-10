Max Biaggi has an unexpected new job...

Max Biaggi has passed an exam to qualify as a ski instructor.

The six-time world champion is now 52 years old but has found a new passion which keeps him going fast.

Biaggi explained: "I come back here today with an euphoria and adrenaline that I haven't felt in a long time.

"I had wanted to achieve a new goal for some time. Since I stopped racing, I've become passionate about skiing and last year a bizarre idea came to me.

"I thought I would test myself to become a ski instructor.

"The first step consists of an exam, with three tests, after which you become an assistant ski instructor and can practice!

"Put like this it seems rather simple, but in reality the exam is very complex, especially for those who, for a good part of their life, have ridden a motorbike...

"That's why I started taking lessons, testing myself on rather complex surfaces, trying to improve my technique.

"For example, who ever did humps! In fact I have always avoided them for fear of taking unnecessary risks!

"Now, however, part of the exam evaluation consists precisely in overcoming the humps. And this is not enough.

"Day after day I increased my confidence, but in reality you never know what your true level is until exam day arrives.

"The exam was scheduled I woke up with a strange tension, nothing that I hadn't already experienced, but a rather unusual agitation in recent times!

"More than 100 candidates today alone and many were not even adults. Believe me, getting involved with kids who are almost my children's age was incredibly beautiful.

"I fed on their energy, trying to stop time. Motivation and perseverance have always been fuel for my performance and this time too they did not fail me.

"I have overcome this difficult step and believe me it is an immense satisfaction for me.

"Now I'm back home and I still have crazy adrenaline in me, that healthy adrenaline that erases all pain and makes you live three meters above the sky.

"Guys, I wanted to share these emotions with you, who have always supported me, and to know if you too, in addition to motorbikes, have another passion that fuels your life. I always read and comment on you with great pleasure.

"Stay tuned. Max."

Biaggi won four 250cc world titles in his motorcycle racing days, plus two World Superbike titles.

He is one of just four riders to win world titles across both disciplines.

He has been an official MotoGP Legend since 2022.