Michelin takes its new compounds to COTA ‘which creates some unknowns’

Michelin’s new 2024 MotoGP compounds will take on the challenge of COTA this weekend, where they will face the usual bumps and grip variations, as well as the latest surface modifications.

The unstable COTA subsoil means there has again been a partial resurfacing ahead of this year’s Grand Prix, with new asphalt reported at turns 2, 9-11, 12 and 16-19.

In the past, 'planing operations' have also been carried out, which reduce the magnitude of the bumps but result in a ribbed surface and grip changes.

“We know the COTA circuit very well, but we are bringing our new rubber compounds this year, which creates some unknowns,” said Piero Taramasso, manager of Michelin Two-Wheel competition.

“On the other hand, we know that the grip will be low, and that its surface will be uneven in places.

“Based on our data and taking into account the configuration of the circuit, we selected symmetrical tyres for the front, in three compounds (Soft, Medium, Hard) and two asymmetrical options for the rear, in Soft and Medium.

“The right shoulder of the rear tyres will be harder, but this is not to compensate for the number of turns, but rather for the sequence of the triple right-handers (turns 16, 17 and 18) which generates very high stresses on the tyres.

“We intend to provide the perfect technical package to our partners, who broke numerous records on this track last year and who of course intend to try to do better this year, partly thanks to our tyres.”

At 5.513km, COTA is one of the longest circuits on the MotoGP calendar and features no less than 20-turns as well as a 40m elevation change at Turn 1.

It is also one of the few anti-clockwise tracks, alongside Sachsenring, Aragon, Phillip Island and Valencia.

The weather forecast currently predicts a sunny and stable weekend.