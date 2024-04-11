Brad Binder expects another ‘huge step’ from KTM at COTA

After seeing big improvements from 2022 to last season at the American MotoGP round, Brad Binder is hoping KTM have made another sizeable step.

Binder’s only blip this season was the sprint race in Portimao when he crashed out, following a difficult qualifying session.

But the factory KTM rider made amends in the grand prix as he climbed up to fourth spot, one place behind KTM rookie Pedro Acosta.

Twice on the podium at the season-opener in Qatar, Binder’s start to 2024 has been his best in MotoGP, but like championship leader Jorge Martin, Binder’s track record at COTA in the premier class is not the best and therefore there will be pressure to perform.

“It’s exciting to get started here again,” added Binder. “This track is super special and has a little bit of everything.

“It’s important because it’s a long lap, so try to do as many laps as possible, find a good rhythm, good pace and that’s my goal going into the weekend.

“Unfortunately, in Portimao I struggled from the first session there and didn’t quite find my feet.

“But at the end of the day I crashed in the sprint before coming fourth in the main race thanks to a lot of help in front of me.

“I’m really keen to give it another go here and the progress we made from 22 to 23, here, was huge. I expect that again this weekend.”

Hoping to put the issues that plagued him in Portimao behind him, Binder admits he’s arriving in Texas ready to build on the ‘clear step forward we have made’.

Binder added: “For me, definitely yes! I would say Qatar for sure. I had my struggles in Portimao but I think that coming here is a fresh start again.

“It’s clear that we have made a good step forward. I think our bike and the direction we have gone in is going to be much better at this track compared to last season.

“For me, I just want to take things one lap at a time and put in the work.

“One thing I have seen in the last three races is that we really work on the finer details. That’s my goal!”