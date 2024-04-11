Pedro Acosta: Expectations? It's too easy to talk

Pedro Acosta may have taken his first MotoGP podium last time in Portimao but the rookie star isn’t about to change his stance on expectations ahead of round three at COTA this weekend.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider has steadfastly avoided giving numerical targets throughout his adaption to the premier class and continues to see little point in trying to predict the future.

“We don't have expectations,” Acosta, who won last year's COTA Moto2 race, said on Thursday in Texas.

“In the end, it's too easy to talk. But we are not in the moment to think like that.

“We need to be realistic and know that we cannot think of any [particular] result after just two races.

“But yeah, it will be super nice [to ride a MotoGP bike here].

"Last season, I enjoyed a lot the Moto2 bike in COTA. So let's try to enjoy again.”

While Acosta has missed out on the chance to match Marc Marquez’s feat of a MotoGP victory in his second race, if he wins on Sunday, at 19 years and 325 days Acosta will take the record of youngest premier-class winner from Marquez (20 years and 63 days old in Austin 2013).

If Acosta finishes on the podium, he’ll become the youngest rider to take back-to-back premier class podiums, again taking the record from Marquez at Austin 2013.