Dorna downplays Liberty MotoGP calendar changes

MotoGP may be set for a record 21 rounds this season, even after the cancellation of Argentina, but the F1 World Championship currently boasts 24 events.

The news that F1 rights holder Liberty Media plans to acquire Dorna has thus prompted speculation that an increase in MotoGP races will be one of their key tactics for growth.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta downplayed the prospect of MotoGP rising above the originally planned 22 rounds this year.

But he did admit that should the sport seek to break into new markets, one of Liberty's stated goals, it would be at the expense of existing European rounds.

“Until 2026, we will continue more or less as we are,” Ezpeleta said of the MotoGP calendar.

“We cannot do more than 22 races, and if we need to open other markets, it's sure there will be less races in Europe. But not until 2027.”

2027 is the starting date of the next five-year contract cycle between Dorna and the MotoGP manufacturers.

Kazakhstan is set to become MotoGP's newest event with a provisional date of June 14-16 this year, although the Sokol International Racetrack is currently 'subject to contract and homologation'.