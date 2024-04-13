Marc Marquez ‘quite strong, but we need to improve to be with Maverick Vinales’

Marc Marquez took a comfortable sprint podium as he beat championship leader Jorge Martin to second at the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

But the seven-time winner at the Texan circuit had no answer for Maverick Vinales, who led every lap of the sprint.

Finding it hard to match Vinales earlier on in qualifying, Marquez admitted prior to the sprint that his performance was very important.

“The qualifying practice is one of the most important moments of the weekend and starting on the front row will make it a bit easier to have the chance at fighting with the top guys,” said Marquez after finishing third in Q2.

“But, yesterday was far away and today we were a bit closer. Still we need to understand some things that I tried in FP2 and let’s see if it’s better for the rhythm, for the race pace.

“For the moment I feel better and better and during the weekend I am improving.”

Fast forward to the sprint race, and Marquez managed to stay with Vinales initially before a new fastest lap of the race on lap three saw the Aprilia man drop Marquez.

The former Honda rider instead fell into the clutches of Pedro Acosta and Martin, so much so that Acosta attempted to come through on lap six.

But Marquez resisted that attack and then showed impressive speed to drop Martin who forced his way through on Acosta on the same lap.

Discussing the battle with Acosta and Martin, Marquez added: “It was a bit harder than I expected. The first lap I was quite strong and the second lap, but then I started to feel not so good.

“Then I decided to wait for my moment at the front of the group, but when Pedro attacked me I said ‘now is the time’.

“That’s where I was half a second faster in the next lap and was able to open the gap.

“But we need to understand for tomorrow where we can improve to be with Vinales.”