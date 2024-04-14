Marc Marquez: When Pedro Acosta attacked me I said ‘now is the time’

Marc Marquez was happy after securing back-to-back MotoGP podiums in the sprint format, but the eight-time world champion wants more at COTA.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Marc Marquez took a comfortable sprint podium as he beat championship leader Jorge Martin to second at the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

But the seven-time winner at the Texan circuit had no answer for Maverick Vinales, who led every lap of the sprint. 

Finding it hard to match Vinales earlier on in qualifying, Marquez admitted prior to the sprint that his performance was very important.

“The qualifying practice is one of the most important moments of the weekend and starting on the front row will make it a bit easier to have the chance at fighting with the top guys,” said Marquez after finishing third in Q2.

“But, yesterday was far away and today we were a bit closer. Still we need to understand some things that I tried in FP2 and let’s see if it’s better for the rhythm, for the race pace.

“For the moment I feel better and better and during the weekend I am improving.”

Fast forward to the sprint race, and Marquez managed to stay with Vinales initially before a new fastest lap of the race on lap three saw the Aprilia man drop Marquez.

The former Honda rider instead fell into the clutches of Pedro Acosta and Martin, so much so that Acosta attempted to come through on lap six.

But Marquez resisted that attack and then showed impressive speed to drop Martin who forced his way through on Acosta on the same lap.

Discussing the battle with Acosta and Martin, Marquez added: “It was a bit harder than I expected. The first lap I was quite strong and the second lap, but then I started to feel not so good.

“Then I decided to wait for my moment at the front of the group, but when Pedro attacked me I said ‘now is the time’.

“That’s where I was half a second faster in the next lap and was able to open the gap.

“But we need to understand for tomorrow where we can improve to be with Vinales.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 mins ago
Jorge Martin reacts to two crashes and podium fight with Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
25 mins ago
Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP: How today's race will begin
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The…
MotoGP
News
33 mins ago
Pedro Acosta: “Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin cleverer than me, but I take note…”
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
50 mins ago
Marc Marquez: When Pedro Acosta attacked me I said ‘now is the time’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
51 mins ago
Maverick Vinales “dreaming, amazing how much we’ve improved”
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
52 mins ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains COTA Sprint misery
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
53 mins ago
Net worth of every F1 team principal including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
MotoGP
News
53 mins ago
How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas today: Live stream here
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Theory touted that losing your job is an F1 driver’s top motivator
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …