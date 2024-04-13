COTA Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 67 2 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 43 (-24) 3 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-25) 4 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 39 (-28) 5 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 36 (-31) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 34 (-33) 7 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 31 (-36) 8 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 30 (-37) 9 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 (-48) 10 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 15 (-52) 11 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-52) 12 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 13 (-54) 13 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 12 (-55) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 8 (-59) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-60) 16 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-62) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 5 (-62) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-64) 19 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 2 (-65) 20 NA Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1 (-66)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie