COTA Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Americas Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)67 
2^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)43(-24)
3˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-25)
4=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)39(-28)
5^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)36(-31)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*34(-33)
7^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)31(-36)
8˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)30(-37)
9=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-48)
10=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)15(-52)
11=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-52)
12=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)13(-54)
13=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)12(-55)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)8(-59)
15=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-60)
16=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)5(-62)
17=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)5(-62)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-64)
19=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2(-65)
20NARaul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)1(-66)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions. 
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race. 
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions. 
* Rookie

 

