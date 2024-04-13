COTA Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Americas Sprint race at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|67
|2
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|43
|(-24)
|3
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-25)
|4
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|39
|(-28)
|5
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-31)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|34
|(-33)
|7
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|31
|(-36)
|8
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|30
|(-37)
|9
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|(-48)
|10
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|15
|(-52)
|11
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-52)
|12
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|13
|(-54)
|13
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|12
|(-55)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|8
|(-59)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-60)
|16
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-62)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-62)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-64)
|19
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-65)
|20
|NA
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|1
|(-66)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie