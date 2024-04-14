Jack Miller ‘strategy different’ for Sunday, Brad Binder ‘starting 17th not ideal’

KTM team-mates Jack Miller and Brad Binder forced to fight back from deep on the grid at COTA.

Jack Miller, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Although neither Red Bull KTM rider was able to match rookie Pedro Acosta in Saturday’s COTA Sprint, both Jack Miller and Brad Binder at least made substantial progress from poor starting positions.

Miller rose from eleventh to seventh on the opening lap, then passed Enea Bastianini at the midway stage - only for the factory Ducati rider to retaliate on the final lap.

“Obviously, we wanted a bit more but we had a decent start and got into the group,” said Miller who finished 9.2s from race winner Maverick Vinales but within 3s of Acosta in fourth.

“I had a nice battle towards the end but still have to get an understanding of that last sector [of the lap]. I could catch-up in some sectors but lost in others. We have a bit of work to do but happy enough.

“Fingers crossed we can get in that position tomorrow and have a crack at the top five. The pace of the [20 lap] race will be different, [and] so will the strategy.”

Second in the world championship heading into this weekend, Binder’s COTA hopes suffered a massive setback when he crashed in qualifying and was left 17th on the grid.

“A tough Saturday. The big issue this morning was that when I crashed, I had one bike set up in one direction and one bike in another,” Binder explained. “I had to qualify on the one that I didn’t want and with a mix of used and new tyres. I messed up the qualifying and it made the whole day difficult.”

The South African gained six places on the opening lap but progressed no further thereafter. He was then passed by former team-mate Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia) on the last lap.

“Starting from 17th was not ideal but I had a good one and it took me a while to work out the setting I had on the bike and how I could push. Now I understand our potential and I think in the race tomorrow I can give it a bit more of a push in the first laps,” Binder said.

Bastianini has now taken over second in the world championship heading into Sunday's race.

Team manager Francesco Guidotti added: “Starting from the fourth and six rows we knew it would be tough for the Sprint with little time to recover positions.

“Anyhow Jack did his job and brought home some points. Brad recovered some positions but not quite enough. We have another chance tomorrow and will try to leave this race with something in the pocket.”

While all riders used the soft rear tyre for the 10-lap Sprint, the medium rear is a possibility for the full-length grand prix.

