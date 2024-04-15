Pedro Acosta: ‘No one in this world could catch Maverick Vinales’ at COTA

Pedro Acosta led a MotoGP race for the first time at COTA, not once but twice, after Marc Marquez crashed moments after taking the lead away from the rookie on lap 10.

After regaining the lead Acosta spent another three laps in top spot before Maverick Vinales’ red hot pace allowed him to blast past at turn 11.

Acosta tried to stick with the Aprilia man, but was unsuccessful as he later confirmed that no one had the chance of beating Vinales at COTA.

“No one in this world could catch him today,” said Acosta. “You only have to see the pace [he had].

“Also, when I saw him yesterday and the pace he had in the sprint it was from another world.

“Today I tried and when he passed me I tried to block him. But today was really difficult and I spoke with him and he said that when he passed me I was trying to brake harder in the braking of turn 12. It was impossible to pass him. Today was not my day.”

While it wasn’t victory for Acosta in Texas, the rookie is getting closer and closer as it appears a maiden win is just around the corner.

Even more impressive than his raw speed is that Acosta is making it look effortless as he admitted the limit of the bike has not been found thus far.

Acosta stated: “We don’t know where the limit of the bike is at the minute. As you can see, we are not crashing a lot.

“For this, it means we have a way to go. We are not really touching the setting of the bike. I have the same setting since the test in Valencia and we are just focusing on how I ride the bike.

“Sometimes I have these moments similar to the start in Moto2. Sometimes I am having some locking in the tyres that is a completely different mindset from Moto2 with the Dunlop compared to the Michelin in MotoGP.

“We are trying to focus more on myself than the bike and trying to find my level and limit.”

After the sprint on Saturday, where Acosta was beaten by Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin along with Vinales, the KTM star alluded to learning some secrets.

And Acosta was able to put what he learned into practice after managing the tyres more efficiently.

“I was able to manage better the tyres,” began Acosta. “Yesterday was completely a mess.

“When Jorge passed me I was going slower and slower. Also, Aleix was close to passing me. In the grand prix I was trying to manage sector one and the long right at the end of the track.

“Regarding the braking, I was giving some space when I had someone on my left to try and overtake them on the exit.

“When Jorge passed me [in the sprint] he blocked me a bit and maybe it cost me the chance to go with him in the back-straight.”