Fabio Quartararo: Marc Marquez Honda exit “woke up a lot of people” at Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo believes that Yamaha “woke up” when they saw Marc Marquez quit Honda.

Marquez left Honda, the team he won six MotoGP championships with, to join Gresini Ducati this year in the pursuit of a faster bike.

Quartararo, the 2021 champion, was in a very similar situation at Yamaha but instead chose to sign a lucrative, long-term new contract.

"Marquez's departure from Honda to Ducati woke up a lot of people at Yamaha,” Quartararo told French TV Canal+.

"They have recruited a lot of new engineers. A lot of things are happening in Italy, rather than in Japan.

"The speed with which parts can be changed has changed. It was very interesting for me to continue with Yamaha."

Quartararo has signed a contract which reportedly makes him the highest-earning MotoGP rider.

He insisted: "My choice was to stay with Yamaha, not by default, but for the project.”

Quartararo admitted that there will be scepticism over his decision to stay as Yamaha’s rebuild continues.

“A few months ago I was really ready to depart for another team," he said.

Asked which team, he replied: "I'm not going to say. But of course, Yamaha is investing huge sums to get a better bike.

“I think it's one of the only brands investing so much in this project.

"We're already going to see some improvements this year.

“I think that this year will be very difficult to fight for a few podiums. But this year will be very important for the next two."

Aprilia reportedly failed with an offer to tempt Quartararo for 2025.

Marquez, meanwhile, has justified his decision to quit Honda by regularly fighting at the front on his Ducati in the early stages of this season.

He crashed out from the lead last weekend at the Americas MotoGP.

Marquez offered a clear reason for why he and Quartararo made different decisions when faced with an uncompetitive Japanese-manufactured bike.

"We are at different points in our sporting careers, he has more time, I have less,” Marquez told DAZN.

“I was at a more critical moment, where I needed that change and to see myself competitive again.

“He has a very good relationship with Yamaha and the project will move forward."