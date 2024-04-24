Honda set sights on Maverick Vinales move - after their No1 target said ‘no’

Maverick Vinales is reportedly the new top target for Honda in the rider market.

But only because their No1 option for 2025 has “declined”.

Pedro Acosta was the dream for the big bosses at Honda, Motosprint report.

But the rookie who has taken MotoGP by storm this season has made it clear that he won’t be moving manufacturers next year.

The interest in Acosta from Honda dates back at least a year.

He became a key target for the Japanese manufacturer as a replacement for the outgoing Marc Marquez last season.

But, Acosta entered the premier class with KTM’s satellite project Tech3 GASGAS and he is tied long-term to the Austria-based brand.

Honda are nowhere near as competitive as KTM at the moment, but they do not lack the finances to relaunch their aspiration of returning to the top of MotoGP.

But, seemingly, despite the deep pockets at Honda (which were also not enough to convince Marquez to stay), Acosta has no interest either.

Instead, Vinales enters the equation for Honda.

The in-form Aprilia rider finds himself in an interesting position as silly season ramps up.

He is out of contract with Aprilia at the end of this year, and recently watched on as the Italian manufacturer tried and failed to recruit Fabio Quartararo.

As Quartararo rejected them, Vinales won the Americas MotoGP to become the first rider post-2002 to win a grand prix for three different brands.

He has also won consecutive sprint races, at Portimao and Texas.

So, Vinales’ value to Aprilia may have never been higher than it is now, amid his red-hot form and their failure to lure Quartararo.

Interest from Honda could tempt Vinales, who has already represented Japanese brands Yamaha and Suzuki, if he is somehow unable to agree terms on a new deal with his existing team.

Vinales was not necessarily expected to be a pivotal player in the 2025 rider market.

But, ahead of this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, he seems to have options on the table for his future.

Honda have Luca Marini (Repsol) and Johann Zarco (LCR) contracted for next year. But Joan Mir (Repsol) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) have deals which expire this year.

The LCR team are also set to open talks with Honda to remain as a satellite team next year because their contract is also coming to an end.