Honda set sights on Maverick Vinales move - after their No1 target said ‘no’

Honda are showing major ambition in the 2025 rider market

Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Maverick Vinales is reportedly the new top target for Honda in the rider market.

But only because their No1 option for 2025 has “declined”.

Pedro Acosta was the dream for the big bosses at Honda, Motosprint report.

But the rookie who has taken MotoGP by storm this season has made it clear that he won’t be moving manufacturers next year.

The interest in Acosta from Honda dates back at least a year.

He became a key target for the Japanese manufacturer as a replacement for the outgoing Marc Marquez last season.

But, Acosta entered the premier class with KTM’s satellite project Tech3 GASGAS and he is tied long-term to the Austria-based brand.

Honda are nowhere near as competitive as KTM at the moment, but they do not lack the finances to relaunch their aspiration of returning to the top of MotoGP.

But, seemingly, despite the deep pockets at Honda (which were also not enough to convince Marquez to stay), Acosta has no interest either.

Instead, Vinales enters the equation for Honda.

The in-form Aprilia rider finds himself in an interesting position as silly season ramps up.

He is out of contract with Aprilia at the end of this year, and recently watched on as the Italian manufacturer tried and failed to recruit Fabio Quartararo.

As Quartararo rejected them, Vinales won the Americas MotoGP to become the first rider post-2002 to win a grand prix for three different brands.

He has also won consecutive sprint races, at Portimao and Texas.

So, Vinales’ value to Aprilia may have never been higher than it is now, amid his red-hot form and their failure to lure Quartararo.

Interest from Honda could tempt Vinales, who has already represented Japanese brands Yamaha and Suzuki, if he is somehow unable to agree terms on a new deal with his existing team.

Vinales was not necessarily expected to be a pivotal player in the 2025 rider market.

But, ahead of this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, he seems to have options on the table for his future.

Honda have Luca Marini (Repsol) and Johann Zarco (LCR) contracted for next year. But Joan Mir (Repsol) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) have deals which expire this year.

The LCR team are also set to open talks with Honda to remain as a satellite team next year because their contract is also coming to an end.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
51 mins ago
How to watch Spanish MotoGP: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
51 mins ago
Exclusive: LCR deliver update on future as a Honda satellite team
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
53 mins ago
Stefano Domenicali rejects F1 calendar size concerns: ‘Driving is not compulsory’
Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Dovizioso “how you want to live, what you want to do” update after crash
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“It’s boring if I don’t race!” Valentino Rossi details key change since MotoGP
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
The stats behind Mercedes’ worst start to an F1 season in over a decade
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Honda set sights on Maverick Vinales move - after their No1 target said ‘no’
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Maverick Vinales, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Ayrton Senna’s iconic Honda NSX up for sale for giant six-figure fee
Ayrton Senna for McLaren
Ayrton Senna for McLaren
F1
News
3 hours ago
Martin Brundle slams new F1 points system proposal as 'lucky dip'
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship,…