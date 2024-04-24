Andrea Dovizioso “how you want to live, what you want to do” update after crash

Andrea Dovizioso has provided an update on his recovery from a scary crash.

The MotoGP Legend faces a long period of recuperation after suffering multiple injuries in a motocross accident nearly three weeks ago.

Dovizioso has said: “In the last week I've had unexpected support via WhatsApp, via social media, I wanted to thank you so much and update you on my situation.

“I broke my right collarbone, I had to operate because it was in a bit of a bad state and they had to fix my acromion ligament.

“The other fractures are nothing serious, they just need a little patience: I broke two ribs, three vertebral processes, a small crack in my sternum, I upset the nerve in my left knee, I had a small paralysis of my foot but yes it has already recovered 100%.

“Then I broke my left but composed wrist, I have a small fracture of the acetabulum of the pelvis which I have to give a hard time to and therefore I have to use the wheelchair for 2/3 weeks.

Andrea Dovizioso

“I believe that what happens to us in life when you take these beatings, they give you the opportunity to have a clearer focus on how you want to live and what you want to do.

“I'm processing, now I have a lot of time to think but I think we can take something positive from this aspect.

“I wanted to thank the people close to me, I consider myself very lucky.

“Yuri is the person who has experienced many beautiful moments but consequently also many difficult moments like this one because when he finds you on the ground you have to gain consciousness and you are fractured, these are tough moments, you need a cool head.

“Fabrizio Borra, I have had a relationship since 2005 which has become friendship, mutual respect, every time he sees my mobile number ringing he always answers and having this timeliness and directing me in the best way makes the difference.

“Doctor Porcellini, it is not the first time he has operated on me, has always been very helpful and this time too he managed to pamper me, perform a major operation on my collarbone but manage the rest of my body.

“I spent a tough week at the Sassuolo hospital but the whole team made me live these six days in the best possible way.

“I want to thank both the Florence hospital and the Sassuolo hospital. I want to thank that crazy person from Chionne known as "Grizzly", a friend who is a former physiotherapist, to hear his opinion always makes the difference and reassures me.

“My family, my friends have been really close to me so thank you so much for everything and now we'll get back on track and start again."