“It’s his idea!” – Jorge Lorenzo vs. Dani Pedrosa charity boxing match?

Dani Pedrosa caused a stir on social media earlier this week when he posted a video in which he appeared to sign up for a charity boxing match against former 250cc and MotoGP rival Jorge Lorenzo!

The KTM test rider, who will make his first wild-card appearance of the season at Jerez this weekend, wrote: “🥊🥊99 VS 26 🥊🥊” alongside the video.

Lorenzo replied: “You're brave @26_danipedrosa 🔝I'm still training and I'll see you in the ring…”

Speaking to MotoGP.com at Jerez on Thursday, Pedrosa revealed he hopes to learn more about the match from Lorenzo this weekend.

“I don’t have many details about it because I just agreed to it yesterday! I have to chat with him to see how we define the match.”

“It was his idea,” Pedrosa added. “I don’t even know how much time I have to train.

“But once we have a date, we’ll plan a training regime and the terms [rules] of the fight.”

Now friends, Pedrosa (38) and Lorenzo (36) were once bitter enemies, with even the King of Spain attempting to cool the sizzling atmosphere between them by encouraging a handshake on the podium at Jerez in 2008.