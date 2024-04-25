Aleix: "We’ll discover the actual level of bikes and riders"

After the opening three rounds, MotoGP has produced three different GP winners (Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales) from six different riders on the podium.

In terms of constructors, the Sunday wins have been split 3-3 between Ducati and Aprilia, with the grand prix rostrums divided 5 for Ducati, 3 for KTM and 1 for Aprilia.

While Martin has an early 21-point title lead, the next six riders are covered by less than that same margin. Even eighth place Marc Marquez is theoretically one Grand Prix win away from second place Enea Bastianini (23 points).

Against that backdrop, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro feels this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez will help establish the ‘actual level’ of bikes and riders.

“This GP is the first true test, because it is a track where having a good setup is fundamental, where you truly understand whether or not the bike is working well,” Espargaro said. “Here we’ll discover the actual level of bikes and riders.

“For all the Spanish riders, it is obviously an extremely important circuit. It is always like a big party to race in Jerez. I was on the podium two years ago and I can’t wait to race there again. Hopefully it will be a great race for all of us in Aprilia.”

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

One rider hoping that recent performances were not a mirage will be Espargaro’s team-mate Vinales, who has won three of the past four races when Sprints are included.

Vinales is bullish on his home chances this weekend, labelling the RS-GP as ‘fast everywhere’.

"I grew up on the Jerez Circuit and every time I go there, I find people from home and my fan club,” Vinales said. “I know every metre of this circuit. It is a track that I like and where I always want to do well. The best memory for me is my first win in CEV with my 125cc.

“This year, we’ll be arriving at the top because we have a bike that allows us to be fast everywhere. Jerez is a track where I’ve always done well and it will be fantastic to be riding there again.”

Vinales, whose COTA victories made him the first rider this season to complete a Sprint and GP double, is now up to third in the world championship, 24 behind Martin with 37 available for each ‘perfect’ weekend.

Espargaro, on the podium in the Qatar Sprint, is currently seventh (-41 points from Martin).