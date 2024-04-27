Marc Marquez ‘disappointed’ by mistake, ‘but every time I feel closer and closer’

Marc Marquez secured his first-ever Ducati pole position, which was his 93 career pole, before leading the Spanish MotoGP sprint ahead of Jorge Martin.

Marquez initially lost the lead before overtaking Brad Binder and Martin on separate occasions at turn nine.

But while turn nine proved to be his overtaking hotspot, Marquez then went down at the same corner after hitting a damp patch.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” said Marquez after the race. “Of course I want to learn about the mistakes. But every time I feel closer and closer and this gives me confidence.

“We crashed one more time but not because of overriding. Just like most of the riders, I touched a wet patch and I lost the front.

“It was super difficult to control all those things today. But the most positive thing was coming back and leading the race.

“And in turn nine I didn’t realise there was a wet patch. Then at the finish line I checked and there was only a 20cm patch to crash, but now is time to focus for tomorrow.”

Not wanting to think too much about championship position or the pressure of being a favourite, Marquez admits his plan, which is to feel better and better aboard the GP23, is coming along nicely.

Marquez said: “I don’t want to think much about the championship, this or that, crashing in the last race. I have a plan and the plan is going well. Of course I don’t want to crash, but the plan is going well.

“First of all, I try to find the consistency in one position and then I increase the risk and now I am fighting for the top positions but I haven’t found the consistency.

“Now I am looking for that consistency in that top position. But I need to try and if I don’t insist and stay there in fourth, fifth or sixth, then it would be easier to finish all the races. But the target is the future and I’m going well.”

Marquez, who was one of several big names to crash after hitting a wet patch, said it was very difficult to overtake as it resulted in riding over damp patches.

Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

After jumping back aboard his Gresini machine, Marquez was then penalised for pushing Joan Mir wide at the final corner.

““It was super difficult to overtake today,” said Marquez. “He realised I was on the inside but he tried to keep the line on the inside.

“If you go outside then there are wet patches and you don’t want to go there. Then, when he came back I was not in front enough, I was a bit on the back and then we had contact.

“I got penalised one position for that which I completely agree with but as we saw all race, it was easy to have those contacts today.”

In terms of expectations for the grand prix on Sunday, Marquez is expecting several riders to challenge, while the medium tyre could be unpredictable.

Marquez added: “Let’s see in the long race because with that medium tyre it might change a bit the situation.

“Those medium tyres; in FP1 I had a good tyre but FP2 the tyre was a bit different. It will be super interesting to understand the grip and level of grip that we have in the race.

“Martin, Binder and then from the back maybe Vinales, Bagnaia and Acosta will arrive. It will be a good race.”