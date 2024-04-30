Morbidelli: “I was waiting for this day” | Engine failure, fall for Martin

Franco Morbidelli hails a ‘great day’ of testing on his Pramac Ducati at Jerez, complicated day for title leader Jorge Martin.

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

After missing the entire pre-season, Franco Morbidelli made the most of his first MotoGP test since Valencia last November.

The new Pramac Ducati rider, who claimed his first points of the year with a surprise fourth in Saturday’s chaotic Spanish MotoGP Sprint, completed 82 laps of the Jerez circuit at Monday’s official test.

The Italian’s best lap put him an impressive third fastest, just 0.122s from Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), as he focused on set-up for his Desmosedici.

“It has been a great day,” said Morbidelli. “I am very happy to have had one full day to spend with my team.

“We did a great job; I could pay attention and time to several aspects of the bike, figuring out the best setting for me.

“I was waiting for this day, and I am really satisfied because of the work we have done, about the speed I had and the increasing feeling I had with the bike.”

Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Team-mate Jorge Martin, who like Morbidelli crashed out of Sunday’s grand prix, albeit while leading, was tenth fastest with 71 laps.

It was an eventful test for the Spaniard, who suffered an engine failure in the morning, leaving him with only one bike, before falling, without harm, at Turn 9 in the afternoon.

“We improved our base setup. We could have tried many things, and I am thankful for that,” Martin said.

 “I made a mistake at the end of the day when I was trying one of the [new items]; the wind affected my trajectory and so I crashed.

“In the end, my performance has been good today and I am satisfied with the job I have done, and I know we have solutions which allowed us to be fast and consistent.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
Adrian Newey 'submits resignation' as Red Bull F1 exit nears
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Morbidelli: “I was waiting for this day” | Engine failure, fall for Martin
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
Audi wade in on possible move for Adrian Newey: “F1 not a one-man show”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One. -
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Zarco, Nakagami ‘expected better, bit disappointed’ with ‘Bradl’ Honda
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey “seriously considering” Ferrari; “not interested” in Aston Martin
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
F1
News
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone calls Lewis Hamilton “a handful” as “strange” Ferrari move questioned
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
F1
News
3h ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Raul Fernandez: 2024 Aprilia debut ‘like tasting candy’
Raul Fernandez tries 2024 Aprilia, Jerez test, (pic: Trackhouse)
Raul Fernandez tries 2024 Aprilia, Jerez test, (pic: Trackhouse)