KTM ‘had things to test in pretty much every area’

Aero, suspension, engine parts, ride-height and clutch work for KTM at Monday’s Jerez test - Pol Espargaro ‘working on the mid-term’.

Brad Binder, Jerez test, (KTM Images/Polarity Photo)
Brad Binder, Jerez test, (KTM Images/Polarity Photo)

KTM spent Monday’s official Jerez MotoGP test working on the chatter (vibration) issues that arouse over the race weekend, as well as ‘experimentation’ with aerodynamics, suspension, ride height devices plus clutch and engine parts.

The aero work included a revised side fairing for Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, with the South African finishing as the fastest RC16 rider in sixth place (+0.234s), after a time attack on his penultimate lap.

“Today was a quite a good day,” said Binder. “We had some aero packages to go through to collect some information and keep pushing that side of the project.

“A little bit with set-up and a different setting for the rear shock that made the bike a bit more stable, which is always great especially at a track like this with the change of direction.

“We focused on things we can use moving forward next week. With aero you can win in some areas and lose in others so it’s important to take the comments and the data and work on the benefits. Now we can leave here and put things together.”

Rookie Acosta was the next quickest RC16 and equal tenth on the timesheets with Jorge Martin (+0.488s).

“We tried a fairing and some different settings on our standard race bike,” said the GASGAS Tech3 rider, who also had a different air intake. “It was a good day. Our bike is tricky in some points and on fast tracks and we are really improving.

“We had a lot of grip here but the lap-times were slower than Friday. The weather changed a bit today, so it was tricky, but anyway, everything good.

“We changed parts but didn’t really have time to make many back-to-backs. The new fairing was very positive though.”

Jack Miller’s work was focussed on the vibration problems, but with no apparent breakthrough. The Australian was 17th fastest.

“We worked through a lot today. Played around with the bike a lot. We still need to tackle the vibration issue when the track has a lot of grip and when you make a lot of changes there are a lot of other effects, so we had to find the balance and I think we made some headway,” he said.

Acosta’s Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernandez tried the front-fender wing on his way to 22nd place, after a late fall.

“We worked on the setting of the bike and to improve our feeling and we worked on many things. Honestly, I want to be faster but I’m not unhappy,” he said. “We discovered a lot. The way is closer and we are narrowing the target.

“I had a late crash and I’m sorry to the team for that but…it will come. I’m looking forward to Le Mans; it’s a track I like, and I hope we can have a good weekend.”

With Pedrosa taking a break after the race weekend, Pol Espargaro stepped in for test rider duties. Espargaro, who will make his first KTM wild-card at Mugello next month, was 19th.

“We had things to test in pretty much every area of the bike!” said KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti. 

“With our [race] riders we worked on the short-term competitiveness but Pol – and Dani this past weekend – were working on the mid-term.”

Technical director Sebastian Risse revealed that some ‘engine parts’ - outside of the homologation areas - were also on the agenda.

“We focused a lot on updates that we can still bring this year, which means the impending aero update but also other items like electronics, engine parts for even more performance and also suspension,” Risse said.

“We shared the test items around the group, so when we found something positive we could carry it over to the others to confirm. 

"It means we have a complete picture for the items’ performance across the riders and we’re quite positive it will have some effect in the next races.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9m ago
KTM ‘had things to test in pretty much every area’
Brad Binder, Jerez test, (KTM Images/Polarity Photo)
Brad Binder, Jerez test, (KTM Images/Polarity Photo)
F1
News
42m ago
Adrian Newey 'submits resignation' as Red Bull F1 exit nears
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Morbidelli: “I was waiting for this day” | Engine failure, fall for Martin
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
2h ago
Audi wade in on possible move for Adrian Newey: “F1 not a one-man show”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One. -
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 Miami Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Zarco, Nakagami ‘expected better, bit disappointed’ with ‘Bradl’ Honda
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Stefan Bradl, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
3h ago
Adrian Newey “seriously considering” Ferrari; “not interested” in Aston Martin
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
F1
News
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone calls Lewis Hamilton “a handful” as “strange” Ferrari move questioned
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
F1
News
4h ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…