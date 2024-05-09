Jorge Martin on his future: “Natural move is to go to the factory team”

Leading the MotoGP world championship after four rounds, Jorge Martin is hoping it’s lucky number three and that his performances are enough to make Ducati promote him to the factory team in 2025.

Martin was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini two seasons ago, but the Spaniard believes his natural route is to replace the Italian.

“From my side, I am really happy where I am but I think the natural position as part of the Ducati family and where I started and grew up, the natural move is to go to the factory team,” said Martin.

“I was really close in 2022 and last season was close until the last race.

“It is my goal to arrive there and to achieve it. If not, let’s see what happens.”

Martin made a big mistake in the grand prix at Jerez, crashing out of the lead when in control and on course for a second win.

Martin had been faultless until that point in 2024, and when many big names crashed out of the sprint race, Martin held his nerve to win the sprint.

But the grand prix was another reminder that Martin is not mistake-free, with the Pramac rider hoping to use Le Mans as a chance to bounce back.

Martin won the sprint at Le Mans in 2023 and based on how competitive he has been in the last 12 months, should be in contention for a similar result.

I feel good,” added Martin. “For sure I would like to share the podium in Jerez with Marc and Pecco but I couldn't.

“I was confident at that point but then I crashed. It is what it is. The most important thing is that we have the speed.

“Every track we go to I am fast. I’m really confident that we can do that here.

“Then, it depends on every race track but I’m fast at every track and relaxed about that.”