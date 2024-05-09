Johann Zarco holds “positive” talks with stewards after Freddie Spencer criticism

Johann Zarco met with stewards to hold productive talks after his scathing criticism of them in Jerez.

Zarco lambasted the chief steward Freddie Spencer after the Spanish MotoGP when his clash with Aleix Espargaro was deemed a racing incident.

Ahead of this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans, Zarco’s home race, he has held clear-the-air talks.

“LCR rider Johann Zarco has attended this morning a meeting with the Stewards Panel, after the incident in Jerez,” a statement from his team read.

“The outcome of it has been very positive, with both parties discussing how to enhance the safety and reviews of all incidents occurred in the Championship.”

Zarco and Espargaro’s clash in Jerez was one of three that the stewards ruled to be racing incidents.

Zarco later revealed he was “kicked out” of race direction for his complaints.

The Honda rider said about Spencer: “I went to the race direction and he was looking at us, because I was with Aleix, like we are two children and they want to do a moral lesson.

"But 'no Freddie, maybe you have a lot of passion but you don't take the right decisions. You are not in the right place'.

"Aleix today, it's just a pity that we crashed and just everything after was wrong.

“And I repeat Freddie Spencer is not the right guy in this place."