First hint in Italy that Luca Marini could try to break Honda contract

Luca Marini could try to bring his time at Honda to an early conclusion, it has been reported in Italy.

Marini is the replacement for Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, the answer after a high-profile search of the paddock last year for a rider willing to take on a substantial challenge.

But Marini has not scored a single point after five rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season.

He is the only full-time MotoGP rider without a point in the standings.

Marini could try to “escape”, Motosprint report, with Trackhouse a plausible destination.

Marini penned a two-year contract to join Honda meaning he is already tied down for 2025 with his current team.

Breaking his contract would be a complex undertaking.

However, Marini’s debut season as a factory rider has been woeful so far.

He has not finished a grand prix higher than 16th, and has routinely been at the back of the grid throughout the weekends.

Trackhouse, mentioned in Italy as a viable route out of Honda, are run by Davide Brivio.

Brivio has legendary history with Valentino Rossi, Marini’s brother.

But the bigger issue will inevitably be the contract that Marini signed at the back end of 2023, to leave Rossi’s VR46 and embark on a long-term project with Honda.

Five rounds into the season, Marini surely could not have imaged that he would be rooted to the bottom of the MotoGP standings, outperformed by even his fellow Hondas.