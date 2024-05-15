Marc Marquez drops Ducati exit hint to put KTM on high-alert

"Regardless of the colour or brand," says Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has dropped an intriguing suggestion that he would be willing to leave Ducati next year.

Marquez’s desire for a factory bike in 2025 could result in him accepting offers from rival manufacturers.

KTM, in particular, will take notice of Marquez’s carefully-delivered words.

“When I chose to come to Ducati I knew it was the strongest bike,” Marquez told Sky Italia after the French MotoGP in Le Mans.

“I wanted to see what I was still capable of doing.

“Since I'm competitive, next year I want to have a latest evolution bike to fight for the world championship.

“Regardless of where it is, regardless of the colour or brand. I have clear ideas.”

The factory Ducati team is Marquez’s No 1 goal in terms of the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

He is in a three-way battle with Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to be Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate next year.

Gigi Dall’Igna has vowed to finalise his decision in the coming weeks.

But Marquez’s comment ‘regardless of the colour or brand’ - delivered after he finished second in Le Mans - is a clear indication that he has other options.

A ‘25 spec Ducati at another team - Pramac are currently the only squad who contractually have access to factory bikes - is clearly on Marquez’s mind too.

But his comment about different ‘brands’ will alert Ducati’s rivals.

Aprilia could free up space on their highly-competitive RS-GP if they chose to do so.

KTM are also a fascinating option because of their long-held interest in Marquez.

The rider and manufacturer share Red Bull as a powerful sponsor.

Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta are contracted within the KTM group in 2025 already.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marc Marquez drops Ducati exit hint to put KTM on high-alert
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen tipped to take 2026 F1 sabbatical as “unusual” driver market analysed
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jorge Lorenzo on how Ducati can keep both Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez
Le Mans MotoGP
Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Honda and Yamaha seek gains at a private test at Mugello
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
Feature
10h ago
Hands-on with F1 Manager 2024: Our first impressions of the new game
F1 Manager 24
F1 Manager 24

Latest News

BSB
News
10h ago
Shane Byrne launches £1m lawsuit after career-ending injury
Shane Byrne
Shane Byrne
IndyCar
Results
11h ago
IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Tuesday Practice
Scott Dixon on track in practice
Scott Dixon on track in practice
MotoGP
News
11h ago
“We are the three most complete” - Francesco Bagnaia picks out title rivals
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
F1
Feature
12h ago
Five F1 drivers who could be Alex Albon’s teammate in 2025
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…