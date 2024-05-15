Marc Marquez drops Ducati exit hint to put KTM on high-alert

Marc Marquez has dropped an intriguing suggestion that he would be willing to leave Ducati next year.

Marquez’s desire for a factory bike in 2025 could result in him accepting offers from rival manufacturers.

KTM, in particular, will take notice of Marquez’s carefully-delivered words.

“When I chose to come to Ducati I knew it was the strongest bike,” Marquez told Sky Italia after the French MotoGP in Le Mans.

“I wanted to see what I was still capable of doing.

“Since I'm competitive, next year I want to have a latest evolution bike to fight for the world championship.

“Regardless of where it is, regardless of the colour or brand. I have clear ideas.”

The factory Ducati team is Marquez’s No 1 goal in terms of the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

He is in a three-way battle with Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to be Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate next year.

Gigi Dall’Igna has vowed to finalise his decision in the coming weeks.

But Marquez’s comment ‘regardless of the colour or brand’ - delivered after he finished second in Le Mans - is a clear indication that he has other options.

A ‘25 spec Ducati at another team - Pramac are currently the only squad who contractually have access to factory bikes - is clearly on Marquez’s mind too.

But his comment about different ‘brands’ will alert Ducati’s rivals.

Aprilia could free up space on their highly-competitive RS-GP if they chose to do so.

KTM are also a fascinating option because of their long-held interest in Marquez.

The rider and manufacturer share Red Bull as a powerful sponsor.

Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta are contracted within the KTM group in 2025 already.