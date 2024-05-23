Alex Marquez seeks “Plan B” for 2025 | warns Ducati not to lose Marc Marquez

“I am working on more options to have a Plan B"

Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Alex Marquez admits he is searching for a Plan B amid Ducati’s huge rider decisions for next season.

The Gresini rider wants to stay put in his current team but, with a huge reshuffle plausible, he is working to guarantee his place in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Alex’s brother Marc is at the centre of silly season but Alex himself has barely been mentioned, even though his Gresini contract expires this season.

“Normally things go from the top guys,” Alex said about the rider market, referencing Ducati’s decision over their 2025 factory line-up.

“Everybody is waiting. Marc, Jorge, Enea…

“We need to wait. I speak with Nadia and Gresini. I am calm with what they are saying to me.

“I am working on more options to have a Plan B because you never know what will happen with this situation.

“My preference is to continue with Gresini.”

Alex was asked about Ducati’s call, whether to replace Enea Bastianini with Marc Marquez or Jorge Martin.

His warning was that whoever is overlooked could haunt Ducati riding a rival’s bike.

“My opinion is not fair,” he said. “I would take my brother!

“It’s a difficult decision. I think Ducati need to be quite calm because whatever decision they take will be a good one.

“It’s not like they are playing with their future. This one, the other, the other… they are all good ones.

“The rider they will lose is a problem for them. Because he will go to another manufacturer and will be fast.”

“Marc Marquez is more relaxed because he is fast"

The smile that has returned to the face of his illustrious brother Marc is because he is a less-pressurised satellite team atmosphere, it was suggested to Alex.

But he replied: “The atmosphere on the team can be more relaxed but the pressure is still there.

“Who wasn’t saying, at the start, where Marc would be after the first race? This is pressure.

“He is more relaxed because he is fast.

“You can be in a satellite team but, if you are not fast, the smile will not come.

“He is really good at Gresini. His decision has weight because I have said to him that he is comfortable here.”

This weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP brings Alex back to familiar surroundings, but to a track where he is yet to excel in the premier class.

“I have been fast here in Moto3 and Moto2,” he said. “In MotoGP I have never had the best weekend here.

“With Honda this was a track where we suffered with the grip.

“The set-up and the setting [on the Ducati] has changed a lot [from last year].

“It’s a flow track with not a lot of braking points. You need to always have speed. It depends on the bike - if you have a bike which turns a lot, you will have more grip.

“It is something that Aprilia have here. They have good turning on the first corners. They have speed so don’t stress about the grip.

“We are good in corners where we use the front brake really deep. If we flow more, we suffer more. We pick up, but a little too late.  Aprilia can turn the bike, are on a better line.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Downbeat Joan Mir: “I don’t know if I can do another year like this”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
24m ago
Alex Marquez seeks “Plan B” for 2025 | warns Ducati not to lose Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
43m ago
Valtteri Bottas ‘99% sure’ of F1 future amid intense Williams speculation
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Test team boost if no satellite Yamahas in 2025
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Brad Binder vows to avoid “chaos” but “bike barely works” at slippery Barcelona
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller responds to rumours that he will lose 2025 KTM seat
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro calls exceptional press conference, retirement decision?
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
RR
News
4h ago
Financial concern for Isle of Man TT newcomers laid bare
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying woes; 1-6 down to George Russell heading to Monaco
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…