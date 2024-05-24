Brad Binder: “I completely messed up, I would like to stop crashing”

Brad Binder gives an honest assessment after another crash-heavy Friday practice in Catalunya.

Brad Binder
Brad Binder

Like Le Mans two weeks ago, the opening day of MotoGP practice in Catalunya was an up-and-down affair for Brad Binder.

The KTM rider had blistering pace when aboard his RC16 machine, however, two crashes at turn two set the South African back.

Despite damaging both bikes, Binder managed to set a time attack late on as he claimed second behind Aleix Espargaro.

“In turn one I went a bit deep and I lost the rear before I started to change direction,” began Binder. 

“It made a really big jump when I went to change and it made a really big steering lock from one to the other, then that was it. 

“The second crash I put in the hard tyre and it just wasn’t there. I was cruising so slowly but crashed anyway. 

“I’m sorry to my team because all the pressure was on them because I didn’t have a bike again. But I made it out for both runs. Hats off to my guys.

“They fixed it and are such legends. I’m super happy to have had the opportunity to put in a couple hot laps.”

Binder was also pleased by the performance shown by KTM, which hasn’t been consistent in recent rounds, especially for the factory team.

Binder added: “I felt like everything was working quite well. I didn’t put in the perfect lap by any means, but we’re through to Q2.

“I think all of us are fast and every time I came in we were all close together and at the front.

“I feel like there is zero grip out there but it’s working well for us.”

After suffering multiple crashes in recent rounds, Binder has come under some criticism.

Binder owned up to the first crash in Barcelona, calling it his mistake, but the second was circumstantial in his eyes.

Binder said: “The first crash today was 100% my fault. I completely messed up. But the second crash; what can you do?

“I put in a hard front tyre when we were nowhere near the temperature for it but I had no other tyres. I would like to stop crashing.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Fall, delay, yellow flags cost Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
32m ago
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have “no clear direction or solution” for ride woes
Max Verstappen was unhappy with his Red Bull on Friday
Max Verstappen was unhappy with his Red Bull on Friday
F1
News
51m ago
Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes’ “best day” of F1 2024 in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
IndyCar
Results
57m ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Final Practice
Final Practice
Final Practice
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell forced to hold F1 steering wheel “like a gorilla” amid vibration issue
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro reveals secrets of mastering the low grip Barcelona circuit
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“This is one of the worst”: Marc Marquez names 3-4 tracks where “my special style works less”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s strong Monaco Friday analysed: “He’s found a sweet spot with the car”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
1h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen left with ‘headaches’ after ‘jumping like a kangaroo’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer. Formula 1 World Championship,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red…