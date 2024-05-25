Aprilia offer a clue into the outcome of Ducati’s crunch rider decision

Aprilia mention their own rider market plan which offers insight into Ducati's idea

Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Aprilia have hinted that they are chasing Enea Bastianini for next season - a clue which has ramifications in the rider market.

Bastianini is fighting to remain on his factory Ducati but Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez are hoping to wrestle it away from him next year.

Meanwhile, Aprilia know they must lure a top talent to replace the retiring Aleix Espargaro.

The entire 2025 MotoGP rider line-up hinges on Ducati’s decision because the three riders in the mix are prioritising their coveted red bike.

But on Saturday at the Catalunya MotoGP, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said: “Let’s see if we’ll finally get an Italian on an Italian bike, or not.”

His words are a clear hint that Aprilia think they can land Bastianini for 2025.

Which would indicate that, at least from Aprilia’s point of view, Bastianini will lose his current factory Ducati seat.

If they are correct, Martin and Marquez are in a straight shootout for the top prize.

Aprilia are seen as a respected Plan B for whoever does not receive the factory Ducati in 2025.

But their public claim about trying to land Bastianini, rather than Martin for example, is a behind-the-scenes offering into which way Ducati are looking for their own major decision.

Ducati have insisted the decision will be finalised at Mugello next weekend.

