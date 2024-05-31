Italian MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia destroys the competition in Practice 1, Marc Marquez in Q2

With three minutes of practice getting underway KTM test rider Pol Espargaro matched the fastest ever top speed in MotoGP.

Espargaro clocked a 366.1km/h top speed, while Maverick Vinales kept up his impressive start to the Italian MotoGP by matching his FP1 time.

Marc Marquez then smashed his way into the 1m 45s barrier as he went nearly six tenths clear of Vinales.

Marquez’ former Honda team-mate Joan Mir then suffered a big moment as he went through the gravel at the fast chicane in sector four.

After making a mess of turn one in FP1, Pedro Acosta repeated that mistake inside the first ten minutes of second practice.

Acosta ran through the gravel as Bagnaia put his factory Ducati third behind Marquez and Alex Rins.

Fabio Quartararo, like Rins, was highlighting the improvements Yamaha have made as he did brilliantly to keep touch with Jorge Martin, who set back-to-back fast laps to go P6.

Acosta then suffered a big fall at turn 13 which left his RC16 wrecked, however, the young Spaniard was ok and immediately back on his feet.

As the final 20 minutes quickly approached, Vinales was one of the first to set a time attack as he bolted himself back to the top of the leaderboard.

Vinales lost a bit of time in sector four but it wasn’t enough to stop him from overhauling Marquez.

Trying to fire himself into the top three, Martin got stuck behind Miguel Oliveira on his second time attack lap, before a mistake on his third saw him fail to improve his P4 position.

As the final time attacks began, Bagnaia set a storming lap as he broke into the 1m 44s barrier.

The world champion went nearly five tenths clear of Vinales, before Oliveira went second ahead of Marc Marquez and Martin.

Big laps late on came from Acosta and Rins, with the latter managing to put himself second behind Bagnaia.

The reigning world champion ended the session fastest from Rins, Acosta, Oliveira and Marc Marquez.