Enea Bastianini “sorting out details” of intriguing next move

Enea Bastianini is in the final stages of securing his 2025 seat, his manager says.

Bastianini will lose his factory Ducati position in 2025 to Marc Marquez.

As part of the furore surrounding Ducati’s decision to appoint Marquez, they lost Jorge Martin to Aprilia, and also Bastianini.

Bastianini is set for Tech3 GASGAS but his manager insists it will not be a step down to satellite machinery.

“I can say that I have an agreement with KTM, to deliver an official KTM to Enea,” Carlo Pernat told Motosprint.

“We are sorting out the details, but the agreement is there so I can say that Enea will race with KTM next year."

KTM will promote Pedro Acosta from Tech3 GASGAS to their factory team next year, alongside Brad Binder.

The futures of Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez are unclear - but at least one of them is set to depart, if Bastianini arrives.

“I have the contract with KTM for an official motorbike, for the rest I can't say anything else,” Pernat teased.

“The announcement will definitely come [this] week."

Pramac’s Martin has signed on the dotted line for Aprilia’s factory team in 2025, replacing the retiring Aleix Espargaro.

But Maverick Vinales’ future is also unconfirmed meaning Aprilia could require a second factory rider.

But Bastianini’s manager insists he will not overplay his hand in negotiations with multiple manufacturers.

“100% no, there is no contact with another house,” Pernat said.

“I am a manager of a certain type: for me the announcement must always be made by the house, after contact with the builder first.

“I'm not a manager who brings a rider, mid-season, in the Aprilia truck together with an Aprilia rider, because it's not something from a professional environment.

“There are contracts and they must be respected.

“Obviously I won't name names, but I have always behaved well with everyone and continue to do so."