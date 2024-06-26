Revealed: “The only rider Marc Marquez feared in Moto2”

The only rider that put fear into Marc Marquez in Moto2 could be reunited with him on next year’s MotoGP grid.

Andrea Iannone has been named as the rider who put terror into the heart of the future legend, according to Davide Tardozzi.

Iannone, now a Ducati rider in World Superbikes after a four-year doping ban elapsed, is considering his options for 2025.

“Considering his age, Andrea should try to do well in WSBK,” Ducati team manager Tardozzi told GPOne.

“For sure MotoGP is in his head, but I see it difficult that he can get there.

“He is, however, a natural talent, and I want to remember something Marquez told me a few years ago.

“Iannone was the only rider Marc feared in Moto2.

“Andrea deserved the respect of an eight-time world champion.”

In 2012, as Marquez won the Moto2 championship, Pol Espargaro finished second and Iannone third in the championship.

A year earlier, Marquez was runner-up to Stefan Bradl with Iannone again third.

Many years later, after Marquez conquered MotoGP and is now into his next phase seeking another championship on a Ducati, Iannone is also experiencing a rebirth.

The forgotten man of motorcycle racing has impressed in the early rounds of the WSBK season for Go Eleven Ducati.

Tardozzi admits the Pramac MotoGP team are among his suitors for next year.

“We know Paolo Campinoti is a great admirer of his,” Tardozzi said.

“I think, however, that the thing is reasonably difficult for several reasons.

“Andrea is doing very well in WSBK, but MotoGP is a step further and I don’t know if after so many years he can still digest it.

“Also, the way of riding has changed and at the same time also the characteristics of the bikes.”

Iannone could also seek the factory Ducati WSBK bike if Alvaro Bautista opts to walk away.