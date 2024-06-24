“Objective for Marc Marquez-Casey Stoner dream team, but they were different…”

Livio Suppo has reflected on Honda’s near-miss to pair Marc Marquez with Casey Stoner.

Honda were on top of the MotoGP world under Suppo’s leadership, winning titles first through Stoner and then Marquez.

Pairing them as teammates represents one of the most intriguing duos that never was…

“The objective was to make a dream team with Marquez and Stoner,” Suppo told Relevo.

“Each one was different, each one had his own character.

“But it is very interesting because they were all riders who always gave their best and who have a talent that is a pleasure.

“When you are passionate about motorcycles, it is a pleasure to see them on the track, they give you a lot of satisfaction.

But they were very different from each other.”

Stoner’s surprise retirement from MotoGP, aged just 27, ended any hope of pairing him with Marquez.

The idea for them to join forces at Repsol Honda was in 2013, Marquez’s rookie year.

Instead Marquez arrived alongside Dani Pedrosa and won the championship at the first attempt.

"With the size of Pedrosa's physique, what he and the motorcycle weighed, what he did was very difficult,” Suppo praised.

"That's what showed that he had a beastly talent and a special sensitivity."

But Pedrosa ended his career as MotoGP’s most successful ever rider without a title.

“I think it was a problem of opportunities,” Suppo said.

“Even so, Dani had a wonderful sporting career, he has millions of fans around the world because everyone has understood how difficult what he did was.

“So I think he can be very proud and very happy with the career he has had.”

Suppo also reflected: “Of all the riders I have worked with, surely the one I had the closest friendship with was Nicky Hayden.

“The truth is that whenever I have worked with the riders, I have tried not to become a friend because I believe that, if you are the boss of a team, you have to know how to separate friendship from professionalism.

“But, later, for example, now I am a friend of Capirossi, I talk to Pedrosa often..."