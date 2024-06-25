KTM: Augusto Fernandez “knew it was over” if he failed to perform

KTM: “We don’t need to sugarcoat it. It was always clear. Either Augusto delivers something quite extraordinary in the first races of 2024, or it’s over.”

KTM have revealed that Augusto Fernandez was told of the harsh reality concerning his future prior to the 2024 MotoGP season commencing.

Fernandez, like Jack Miller, has lost his seat at KTM for 2025 and appears in danger of being out of MotoGP altogether.

Fernandez is thought to have options on the table from WorldSBK and Moto2, but not the premier class.

The Spanish rider’s dip in form has so far lasted all season, and with rookie team-mate Pedro Acosta fifth in the standings, Fernandez has had nowhere to hide.

Speaking to GPOne, executive board member at Pierer Mobility Hubert Trunkenpolz admitted Fernandez knew it was going to be difficult to keep his seat.

“It was clear before this season that if Augusto didn’t improve significantly it wouldn’t work out for him in 2025,” said Trunkenpolz.

“We don’t need to sugarcoat it. It was always clear. Either Augusto delivers something quite extraordinary in the first races of 2024, or it’s over. That’s the way it is and he knew that.”

Pit Beirer also spoke about Fernandez, claiming the Austrian manufacturer expected certain struggles to take place.

Beirer added: “In principle, Augusto is a Moto2 world champion, which is already a pretty big honour in this sport.

“It was clear to everyone that Augusto might not get off to the same rocket start in the MotoGP world championship as Pedro Acosta.

“But you don’t get a fourth place in the 2023 Le Mans GP for free. And of course, we built on his Moto2 success and believed in him.”

