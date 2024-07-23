Marc Marquez claims a move to KTM or Aprilia was “a real and feasible option”

Marc Marquez questioned about "option C" offers

Marc Marquez has insisted that leaving Ducati for KTM or Aprilia was a genuine option.

Marquez held the key to the entire 2025 MotoGP rider line-up, and was ultimately chosen by Ducati for their official team next season.

But he claims that KTM and Aprilia also put offers onto the table. 

“It was an approach," he said to DAZN

"It was option C, but yes, why not? In the end there are two more brands, both European, that are doing well.

"They have a working method, and they have progressed in recent years. They are winning races, so yes, it was a real and feasible option."

But, Marquez pipped Jorge Martin to the official red bike in 2025.

The fall-out resulted in Aprilia signing Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, while KTM brought in Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini for their Tech3 team.

Marc Marquez on Ducati's reduced presence

The exit of Pramac from Ducati to Yamaha will also have major consequences, reducing the Italian manufacturer's presence on next year's grid.

"As a Ducati fan, now I prefer that there are eight Ducatis on the track, because you have more information," Marquez said.

"But as a MotoGP fan, there have to be four Yamahas on the track, there can't be eight Ducatis."

Marquez is currently third in the MotoGP standings ahead of the next round at Silverstone. He is 56 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia, his teammate next season.

He hasn't yet won a race on a Ducati for the first time.

Marquez was asked by DAZN how many more championships he believes that he can win, and he boldly answered: "At least one."

For now, he is battling Bagnaia and Martin for this season's title.

Asked which rival was stronger, he said: "Right now, Pecco.

"He has mental stability which is important. Then, the results.

"He is gaining momentum which can change, but it is scary."

