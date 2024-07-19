Enea Bastianini shock: “I thought it was between Jorge Martin and me”

Enea Bastianini has confessed his surprise that Marc Marquez got the nod to replace him next season.

Ducati decided that Gresini’s Marquez would be picked for their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up in the official team, above Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Bastianini, whose place will be taken, thought he was in a straight battle with Martin (which he had previously won in late-2022).

"I didn't expect it, I didn't imagine this choice,” he told Sky Italia.

“I thought it was more of an 'internal' struggle between me and Martin."

Martin, who initially appeared likelier to be promoted into the factory Ducati team, has since signed for Aprilia in 2025 after he was snubbed.

Bastianini, ousted by Marquez, will join the Tech3 KTM project which is set to benefit from full factory support.

Why did Bastianini pick KTM over Aprilia?

"I was also tempted by the Aprilia option,” Bastianini admitted.

“But in the end I chose to return to my former crew chief with a bike that was still very competitive."

Alberto Giribuola will await Bastianini in the KTM garage.

"Yes, we won't have to start from scratch,” he said.

“Because we know each other well and I think this can be an added value."

But Bastianini must contend with stepping away from the best, and most coveted, bike in MotoGP.

He said about jumping on the KTM: "I will set off without too many expectations, but I will try to work hard in the tests to be at the top as soon as possible."

In 2022, then-Gresini rider Bastianini won the second-most amount of races behind eventual champion Pecco Bagnaia.

They occasionally went wheel-to-wheel and were tipped to endure a simmering rivalry from inside the same garage.

Next year, the arrival of Marquez may test Bagnaia further.

"I think that Marc and Pecco are two very intelligent people and will know how to coexist in the best possible way,” Bastianini said.

Bastianini still has the second half of this year to make an impact as a factory Ducati rider.

But, unfortunately, the threat looms that his two-year stay will be remembered for the injury he suffered at his first round wearing red.

A shoulder problem sustained in Portimao last year ended any hope Bastianini held of competing for the championship.

"My impact at Ducati was traumatic,” he said.

“Falling and getting hurt in the first race affected me throughout the first season, and this year is as if it were my first as an official rider. Perhaps, with an extra year…”