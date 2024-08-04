Raul Fernandez accepts blame for crash with Miguel Oliveira

Raul Fernandez has accepted blame for crashing with team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez

Both Trackhouse riders were out of the race before lap one of the British MotoGP was completed.

Raul Fernandez was the rider who unluckily went down, which resulted in his RS-GP24 machine sliding into the path of Miguel Oliveira

Devastated to have cause an accident with his team-mate Fernandez apologised to the team following the race.

"First of all I would like to say sorry to the team," said Fernandez. "I crashed and the moment I was on the ground my bike touched Miguel and also, I caused the crash for Miguel. 

"Honestly, it is quite difficult because we had a lot of problems with the soft and when we were on the grid we decided to use the hard front. 

"We found that it was a the right choice but at the start of the race maybe I did a small mistake with a full tank and with the light rain. 

"I crashed. I didn't touch Miguel before the crash. I crashed and my bike then touched Miguel. 

"But I cannot say many things. We worked really well and I felt really bad with myself. 

"It was an important weekend for the team and because of my crash they didn't get any points."

Fernandez, who like Aleix Espargaro, opted for the hard front tyre admitted he didn't do anything different to previous laps.

But with temperatures much cooler for Sunday's race, and slight rain in the air, those two components played a role in Fernandez making an error.  

Fernandez added: I did more-or-less the same but the tyre was a little bit cold and I crashed. 

"I didn't crash with him [said Fernandez when asked if he went to race control], I crashed and then my bike touched him. It was not anyone's fault."

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
3h ago
Will Silverstone glory tempt a MotoGP team to sign Jake Dixon?
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
F1
News
4h ago
Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez “something was wrong” | “Worst weekend on a Ducati”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto2
Results
5h ago
2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
5h ago
Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP