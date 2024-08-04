Raul Fernandez accepts blame for crash with Miguel Oliveira

Both Trackhouse riders were out of the race before lap one of the British MotoGP was completed.

Raul Fernandez was the rider who unluckily went down, which resulted in his RS-GP24 machine sliding into the path of Miguel Oliveira.

Devastated to have cause an accident with his team-mate Fernandez apologised to the team following the race.

"First of all I would like to say sorry to the team," said Fernandez. "I crashed and the moment I was on the ground my bike touched Miguel and also, I caused the crash for Miguel.

"Honestly, it is quite difficult because we had a lot of problems with the soft and when we were on the grid we decided to use the hard front.

"We found that it was a the right choice but at the start of the race maybe I did a small mistake with a full tank and with the light rain.

"I crashed. I didn't touch Miguel before the crash. I crashed and my bike then touched Miguel.

"But I cannot say many things. We worked really well and I felt really bad with myself.

"It was an important weekend for the team and because of my crash they didn't get any points."

Fernandez, who like Aleix Espargaro, opted for the hard front tyre admitted he didn't do anything different to previous laps.

But with temperatures much cooler for Sunday's race, and slight rain in the air, those two components played a role in Fernandez making an error.

Fernandez added: I did more-or-less the same but the tyre was a little bit cold and I crashed.

"I didn't crash with him [said Fernandez when asked if he went to race control], I crashed and then my bike touched him. It was not anyone's fault."