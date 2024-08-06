Remy Gardner’s “muddying the water” verdict on MotoGP test role

Remy Gardner says the idea of being a Yamaha MotoGP test rider full-time in 2025 alongside his World Superbike duties would be “muddying the water” for both parties.

The 2021 Moto2 world champion was drafted by Yamaha to replace the injured Alex Rins in Germany last month, before being called up to stand in for wildcard Cal Crutchlow at the test team at the British Grand Prix.

Gardner - who ultimately took over Rins’ entry after Friday due to ongoing injury woes for the Spaniard - was last in both races at Silverstone.

Gardner was asked by media including Crash.net at Silverstone if a MotoGP test rider role for Yamaha appealed, alongside his WSBK duties. He said: “I don’t think so. I don’t think both things are going to be possible.

"I think it would be kind of shooting themselves in the foot because in the end it’s a completely different bike.

"I’m sure with time I could do just as well, but it’s a completely different bike and going from one week to one to another it’s not the best to focus on one single championship.

“I felt that in Donington, it took me five laps to get going again and we struggled in Donington.

“I’m not sure if it was because of that or not, but we’ll see this weekend in Portimao. Portimao is a track I like, so should go decent there.

“But it would definitely be muddying the waters and definitely shooting themselves and me in the foot. So, I think it would have to be either one or the other.”

Having enjoyed podium success with GRT Yamaha in WSBK this year, Gardner says his desire is to keep racing competitively over testing.

“I mean, I’m a 26-year-old young boy still, I’ve got a fire in my belly,” he added.

“Got my first podium in nearly two years a couple of weeks ago and I want more.

“I got fourth in Most and that was gut-wrenching. I’m hungry for it, for those podiums.

“I like racing, I like fighting and I still think I can fight for a championship in the future. I’m a racer, so it might have to be either a full season here. We’ll see.”

While Yamaha does have seats available on the 2025 MotoGP grid at Pramac, it looks likely one will go to Miguel Oliveira, while numerous names from Moto2 have been linked to the other.