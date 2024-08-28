Ducati extends Gresini MotoGP contract until 2026

Ducati not only completed its reduced 2025 MotoGP line-up with confirmation of Fermin Aldeguer to Gresini, but also announced a new two-year deal with the satellite team.

Title runner-up on Honda machinery with Sete Gibernau and Marco Melandri in the early years of the ‘MotoGP’ era, Gresini later became Aprilia’s factory team from 2015 to 2021.

Fausto Gresini tragically died from Covid complications in February of 2021, but his team forged on with a new satellite Ducati agreement and took an emotional victory in the opening round of 2022.

Bastianini took three further wins on his way to third in the world championship. Fabio di Giannantonio then added a fifth Desmosedici victory for Gresini at Qatar last year.

The arrival of Marc Marquez alongside younger brother for 2024 kept the team firmly in the limelight.

While the #93 will leave and replace Bastianini in the factory team next year, when VR46 also takes over from Pramac as Ducati’s official satellite team, Gresini has been boosted by an extended deal to run Desmosedicis until the end of the 1000cc era.

“We’re very happy to extend our partnership with the Gresini family until 2026,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“The team led by Nadia Padovani has managed to achieve great goals in recent years while showing all its strength and professionalism.”

“Team Gresini Racing also brought several riders – some of them very young – to winning ways.

“This is why we’re sure that this is the ideal squad to welcome Fermín Aldeguer and to accompany him in his MotoGP debut season.

“I’d like to thank once again Nadia and the whole Gresini family. Looking forward to more exciting times together!”

Alex Marquez (contracted to Gresini) and Aldeguer (contracted to Ducati) will form Gresini's line-up for the next two years.

MotoGP will then switch to new 850cc engines from 2027.