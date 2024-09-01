Marc Marquez explains judgement on Pecco Bagnaia-Alex Marquez collision

Marc Marquez has given his opinion on the crash in the Aragon MotoGP between Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

Marquez, who eventually won the Aragon race by five seconds ahead of Jorge Martin, wasn’t too outspoken one way or the other, but seemed to lay the blame more at the door of his future teammate, Bagnaia, saying he was “optimistic”.

“I saw it,” Marquez told the post-race press conference of the incident.

“And I think that Alex went wide. He was in the track, but when you arrive on that right corner, he didn’t expect to have Pecco [Bagnaia] there.

“Pecco was optimistic to overtake him from the outside, trying to use that clean line, because if you go out on the dirty line everything becomes more risky.

“It was a very unlucky situation,” Marquez concluded, adding “I hope both of them are okay.”

The crash means Bagnaia is now 23 points behind Martin in the riders’ standings ahead of the Misano double-header, having been five points ahead coming into this weekend.

It was also another flashpoint between Bagnaia and a Gresini Ducati in 2024, after his crash with Marc Marquez at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and the contact between the pair at the Spanish Grand Prix while fighting for victory.

The relationship between Bagnaia and the older Marquez brother is among the most scrutinised in MotoGP at the moment, with the two expected to battle each other for the World Championship in 2025 and 2026 while sharing the factory Ducati garage.