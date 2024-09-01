Marc Marquez explains judgement on Pecco Bagnaia-Alex Marquez collision

The incident between Marc Marquez’s brother and his future teammate was the major flashpoint of the Aragon MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez has given his opinion on the crash in the Aragon MotoGP between Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

Marquez, who eventually won the Aragon race by five seconds ahead of Jorge Martin, wasn’t too outspoken one way or the other, but seemed to lay the blame more at the door of his future teammate, Bagnaia, saying he was “optimistic”.

“I saw it,” Marquez told the post-race press conference of the incident.

“And I think that Alex went wide. He was in the track, but when you arrive on that right corner, he didn’t expect to have Pecco [Bagnaia] there.

“Pecco was optimistic to overtake him from the outside, trying to use that clean line, because if you go out on the dirty line everything becomes more risky.

“It was a very unlucky situation,” Marquez concluded, adding “I hope both of them are okay.”

The crash means Bagnaia is now 23 points behind Martin in the riders’ standings ahead of the Misano double-header, having been five points ahead coming into this weekend.

It was also another flashpoint between Bagnaia and a Gresini Ducati in 2024, after his crash with Marc Marquez at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and the contact between the pair at the Spanish Grand Prix while fighting for victory.

The relationship between Bagnaia and the older Marquez brother is among the most scrutinised in MotoGP at the moment, with the two expected to battle each other for the World Championship in 2025 and 2026 while sharing the factory Ducati garage.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
46m ago
George Russell takes blame for costly Lap 1 “misjudgement” at Italian GP
George Russell at Monza
George Russell at Monza
F1
News
54m ago
Oscar Piastri takes aim at Lance Stroll for ‘driving like it was his first go-kart race’
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta happy to be “competitive” at Aragon MotoGP "coming from where we were"
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton questions McLaren for ‘pushing too hard’ and ‘killing their tyres’
Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Alex Marquez “tried to make contact, impossible he didn’t see me”
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen: Both F1 titles “not realistic” | Need to turn Red Bull ‘upside down’
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin “struggled to keep the concentration” in lonely Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Zak Brown taunts Red Bull over Adrian Newey: “I bet it would be nice to have him around…”
Zak Brown
Zak Brown