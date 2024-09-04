Bartolini: Yamaha MotoGP revival “long job” | Miller, Oliveira input “very important”

New Yamaha technical director Max Bartolini has warned it could take until 2026 for the M1 to be 'competitive' again in MotoGP.

Bartolini, previously a senior Vehicle Performance Engineer at Ducati, expects Yamaha to close the gap in 2025 - aided by additional technical data and feedback from the new Pramac partnership.

But there’s a lot of work to do.

Tenth overall last season, Yamaha’s former world champion Fabio Quartararo starts this weekend’s Misano round just 14th in the standings. New team-mate Alex Rins is 20th after a mid-season injury.

“I found it different, very interesting,” Bartolini told Dorna’s Jack Appleyard, reflecting on his first six months at Yamaha. “Clearly, we have a lot of work to do, but I was surprised by how everybody is very keen to try to close the gap.”

The Italian explained that the lack of any obvious 'problem' or 'mistake' with the M1 means it’s a longer task.

“Honestly, what I've seen after six months is more or less what I was feeling even from outside,” he added.

“I think it will be a long job because I don't think we have something basically wrong, just we need to improve the overall package.

"And this normally needs more time than to find a problem or a mistake."

“Getting close is one thing, then getting competitive is another!" he continued.

"So hopefully we get closer during next season and the following season [2026] come back again to [being] competitive.”

Yamaha has been reduced to two bikes on the grid since RNF switched to Aprilia in 2023.

That will change next season when Pramac, the reigning teams’ champions, swaps Desmosedicis for M1s.

“For me, this will be very important,” Bartolini said of the new satellite project. “It’ll be easier for the riders to have a comparison and also for us as technicians it’s easier to get a direction. So I think it will be a very good help.”

Pramac is yet to officially announce riders for its new Yamaha era but the line-up looks certain to be Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller.

Between them, the pair have raced for Honda, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in MotoGP, every manufacturer on the current grid except Yamaha. Both have also won multiple premier-class races.

Although not naming Oliveira or Miller, Bartolini was asked how important it is for Pramac to have “two experienced riders with a lot of knowledge from other MotoGP factories”.

“For me, it will be very important,” Bartolini replied. “Especially at the beginning it will be very useful to get comments and maybe comparisons for where we can improve.

“And after I think they will be two smart riders, that need to adjust, because for sure we cannot make a bike like they expect at the beginning. But yeah, it will be helpful to have two experienced riders.”