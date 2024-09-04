Pedro Acosta takes ‘one step back, two steps forward’ approach to Misano MotoGP

A return to older settings on his RC16 helped Pedro Acosta celebrate his first Sprint and MotoGP podium double last weekend at Aragon.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider had been absent from the Sprint rostrum since Mugello, in April, and grand prix podium since COTA, in June.

Acosta’s 23-point haul, his best since Texas, also allowed him to regain fifth in the world championship from Brad Binder and Maverick Vinales.

The big question now is whether the ‘old’ settings will prove just as effective at Misano this weekend.

"We seem to have found the way forward and we will try to keep it that way this weekend,” Acosta said.

“We studied a lot to try and understand what we could do to be competitive again, and going back to the settings of the beginning of the season has helped us.

“Sometimes they say that taking a step back means taking two steps forward and so far we are doing it.

“Misano is a track that I like, and where we will be riding a lot this month, so I hope to get into the rhythm from this Friday, and be able to go fast throughout the weekend.

“The main objective is to continue in this direction and improve on the direct Q2 ticket, which is where we are struggling the most with."

Acosta’s Sunday podium was helped by the Francesco Bagnaia-Alex Marquez collision in the closing stages but fifth place would still have been his best grand prix finish since Mugello.

“Pedro Acosta’s confidence level will be at the maximum after a dreamy weekend in Spain, but we will see if the comeback to basics will also work on this layout, very different to MotorLand,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon. “One thing is sure, he is fully motivated, and he won in Moto2 last season, so we know he likes Misano.”

Team-mate Augusto Fernandez also had a new approach at Aragon, with Alberto Girabola assisting with crew chief duties ahead of his full-time return to the role in 2025 alongside future Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini.

Girabola was a Ducati crew chief for Andrea Dovizioso and Enea Bastianini before being poached by KTM as its Track Performance Manager at the start of last year.

"We have changed our working methods since Aragon and I just want to get on the bike and continue improving myself, and feel better lap after lap,” said Fernandez, who finished 12th in Sunday’s grand prix.

“We will try to close the gap on the others this weekend, this is the main target for us. We will have an important test after the San Marino GP, which I am counting on a lot to prepare for the remainder of the season in the best way possible."

Goyon added: “Augusto Fernandez has initiated a change in his working methods in Aragon, and he will look forward to continuing with the work until he gets closer to the top 10. The extra test day will help him for that, so let’s get to work, and enjoy the Italian atmosphere!"

Fernandez is expected to become a Yamaha MotoGP test and wild-card rider next season.

