Jorge Martin “motivated to show that Ducati made the wrong choice”

Jorge Martin’s motivation is partly to prove that Ducati were wrong to overlook him for their factory ride.

Martin appeared to be a shoo-in to earn a promotion into the 2025 official Ducati garage until Marc Marquez warned that he would not go to Pramac.

Ducati ultimately plumped for Marquez, and Martin has signed for Aprilia next season.

“He looks [like he has] a strong personality but he’s a sweet guy, a very nice guy,” Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti told TNT Sports.

“He’s a very good person, very committed and motivated to show that Ducati made the wrong choice to bring Marc in!”

Martin could yet take the #1 plate away from Ducati and to their rivals Aprilia next year.

He currently leads the MotoGP championship - only seven points ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, and 53 ahead of Marquez.

Martin’s victory at last week’s sprint race in Misano has laid down a marker ahead of next weekend’s return to the same circuit.

“It was very important,” Campinoti admitted. “Jorge was always in front but hadn’t been able to win in the last races.

“For his confidence, he was able to show himself and everybody that he’s still there.”

The significance was to deliver a blow to Bagnaia.

“It’s at Pecco’s home - he pretty much lives here, he knows the track so well, he’s so fast here, he had great race pace, started on pole, and was the clear favourite,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed.

“For all the tracks to nick a win of him, [Martin] did it here.

“He destroyed him. He got into the lead straight away then controlled it. It was a boring race because Martin was so perfect.

“I watched someone riding and braking so deep into the corners. It was a world champion’s race.”