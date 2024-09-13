Explained: Why this KTM-powered bike will appear at 2025 MotoGP rounds

Kramer Motorcycles could play a part in moulding America’s next motorcycle racing star after it was confirmed the firm’s new small capacity Kramer APX-350 has been earmarked as the prototype of choice for the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup.

Similar in ethos to the Honda NSF250R as used in the one-make British Talent Cup and other global junior series’, the Kramer APX-350 will provide the machinery for the entry-level MotoAmerica Talent Cup series from next year.

Powered by a single-cylinder 350cc engine, the KTM-powered APX-350 generates more than 55hp and weights little more than 242 Ibs (110kg). The APX platform is the third family of motorcycles for the Krämer Motorcycles lineup alongside the larger and more powerful Moto2-silhouette EVO and GP2 prototypes.

Kramer APX-350

“When we started the APX project, the brief was simple: build the ultimate lightweight racing motorcycle,” Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

“With the Krämer APX-350 MA prototype, we have already realised that goal, and the package continues to improve with each testing session,” said

“As we build up to the 2025 MotoAmerica season, we are confident that we are developing a machine that surpasses the expectations of America’s fastest young riders, and we look forward to seeing those racers begin their journey in the Road to MotoGP program.”