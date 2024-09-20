Test data offered Jorge Martin a boost despite crash

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin says his Pramac team “worked really clever” in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice and was able to use test data to improve his form.

The Spaniard came to the second Misano round just seven points clear of Francesco Bagnaia, after a strategy gamble in the flag-to-flag San Marino GP backfired.

Martin ended Friday at the Emilia Romagna GP second behind Bagnaia despite suffering a small crash at the end of Practice. He was one of eight riders who fell in a crash-strewn second practice.

As well as showing better one-lap pace compared to the San Marino GP weekend, Martin also strengthened his long run form and credits data from the Misano test last Monday for the step forward.

“Well, I improved my personal best here, so I think it’s quite an optimistic thing here already,” Martin said.

“I’m feeling good in terms of pace, in terms of riding. I think we worked really clever today. I think we are in the good way and let’s see if tomorrow we can improve qualifying a bit.

“For sure, the morning it was important to not crash because it was easy to crash.

“And in the afternoon we just used quite well the information we got from the test to improve the bike and the set-up.

“So, this was my main goal to improve with the soft and we also improved with the medium. So, overall it was a good day.”

Having struggled to fourth on the grid at the San Marino GP, improving his qualifying form was Martin’s “main target”, which he feels he has successfully done.

Despite starting fourth last time out, Martin was able to leap into the lead at the first corner in the sprint and head every lap to take the win.

“Improving my qualifying was my main target,” he added.

“It seems like we improved the performance here in Misano. With this level of grip, I struggled to use my biggest potential. So, now it seems we closed the gap to my 100%.”