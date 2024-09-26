Pedro Acosta: “We have small but important problems - I need to find 0.7s”

Pedro Acosta insists he has “important problems” with his RC16, and explained that each KTM rider uses different settings.

Rookie Acosta blew away rivals and pundits alike with his blistering start to the MotoGP season.

His form has tailed off heading into this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP although he still sits sixth in the standings.

Only factory KTM rider Brad Binder (fifth) is a better-placed non-Ducati rider.

“I am quite happy with the bike. I need to find 0.7s but the rest is fine,” Tech3 GASGAS rider Acosta said in Mandalika.

He explained: “We have many small problems, but they are important problems.

“In this era of MotoGP, everything is about details.

“If you resolve two or three, you will be much more competitive. We found one.”

But, Acosta is not speaking on behalf of every KTM rider.

They each set up their bike differently, including Pol Espargaro for his wildcard, Acosta revealed, meaning fixing issues may become more complicated.

“I am thinking about myself,” he said. “We have five different set-ups. More or less, nobody uses the same.

“I am focused on my problems.”

Acosta said about his development this year: “I understand the electronics better. It’s the most difficult thing with MotoGP.

“It helps because now I am more precise and can go to the point earlier.

“Also, consistency. We have consistent pace in the top five.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s P1, qualifying or the race - we are more or less at that pace, which is good.

“An important thing for a rookie is consistency. That the bike is always the same, you don’t make many changes.”

He remains positive about his chances this year: “We have a balanced bike. For this reason, we can be fast in most situations.”