2025 MotoGP calendar: “Good to have doubles instead of triples”

Triple headers gone as MotoGP plans seven back-to-back events from June onwards in 2025.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
One of the novelties for the 2025 MotoGP calendar, officially announced on Thursday in Mandalika, is that despite again targeting a record 22 rounds there will be no three-in-a-row triple headers.

However, there will be no less than seven pairs of consecutive back-to-back events, stretching from the Italian Grand Prix on June 22 until the Valencia finale on November 16. 

In other words, the final 14 rounds.

“I saw the calendar. I think it's interesting how they put all the races together, because I think there is more space between races,” said Fabio di Giannantonio. “I think it can be better for us to rest between races and prepare well.”

VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi added: “The calendar looks good. It's good to have many doubles instead of triple races in a row. It will be different. Of course we have to try first to say a clear comment, but looks very nice. It will be strange to start so early in the season, but with so many races it’s normal.”

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo said he would have preferred an eighth double.

“For me it looks quite okay, it would have been better to have Austin and Argentina together, but in general it's quite good to have two races in a row and not triple headers,” said the 2021 world champion.

The original Japan-Australia-Malaysia triple header was formed to save travel costs for most teams by avoiding the need to fly back and forth to Europe between rounds. 

However, the growth in non-European events means, for example, that this year's schedule was due to feature two consecutive flyaway triple headers (India-Indonesia-Motegi then Phillip Island-Buriram-Sepang). India was then replaced, on the same date, by a second Misano round.

The provisional 2025 calendar, showing which races will be back-to-back, can be seen below:

Thai MotoGP, Buriram: February 28-March 2

Weekend off.

Argentine MotoGP, Termas de Rio Hondo: March 14-16

Weekend off.

Americas MotoGP, COTA: March 28-30

Weekend off.

Qatar MotoGP, Lusail: April 11-13

Weekend off.

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez: April 25-27

Weekend off.

French MotoGP, Le Mans: May 9-11

Weekend off.

British MotoGP, Silverstone: May 23-25

Weekend off.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand: June 6-8

Weekend off.

Italian MotoGP, Mugello: June 20-22

Dutch MotoGP, Assen: June 27-29

Weekend off.

German MotoGP, Sachsenring: July 11-13

Czech Republic MotoGP, Brno: July 18-20*

Weekend off (summer break).

Weekend off (summer break).

Weekend off (summer break).

Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring: August 15-17

Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park: August 22-24**

Weekend off.

Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona: September 5-7

San Marino MotoGP, Misano: September 12-14

Weekend off.

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: September 26-28

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: October 3-5

Weekend off.

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: October 17-19

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: October 24-26

Weekend off.

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao: November 7-9*

Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo: November 14-16

 

*subject to contract **subject to homologation

