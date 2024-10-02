Carlos Ezpeleta explains MotoGP’s 2025 engine freeze proposal

”We think it’s a very good strategy… We hope that it’ll be approved soon.”

Quartararo, Miller, Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
Quartararo, Miller, Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint

Ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027, MotoGP has proposed freezing 1,000cc engine specification for all but the lowest concession-ranking manufacturers from the start of next season.

In other words, the engine specification used at the season-opening 2025 Thai Grand Prix on March 2 would remain in place until the final round of the 2026 campaign.

Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta explained that the move is aimed at avoiding manufacturers having to continue developing their 1,000cc engines as well as investing in the new 850cc project.

But an exception will be made for manufacturers in the lowest ‘D’ concession ranking, currently Yamaha and Honda, which will be allowed to continue modifying their 1,000 engines.

“As you know, we freeze the specification of the engine at the first GP and the engine spec has to stay [the same] for the whole year for manufacturers that don’t have concession [ranking D],” TMCBlog.com reports Ezpeleta as saying.

“This would be the same [concept], but basically extending for two seasons. So for ‘25 and ’26.”

Ezpeleta explained: “It’s a proposal that Dorna has submitted. It still hasn’t got final approval from the manufacturers. [The freeze] will be for manufacturers not in rank D of the Concessions [Ducati, KTM and Aprilia].

”We think it’s a very good strategy. It’s a good proposal to make sure that the manufacturers can focus on the new engines, the completely new bikes are being developed for 2027… We hope that it’ll be approved soon.”

MotoGP previously adopted a multi-year engine freeze for 2020 and 2021, during Covid.

Honda or Yamaha will leave concession ranking D if they have scored over 35% of the maximum constructors' points available during either of the two review 'windows' each season.

Yamaha recently confirmed that it has already started a V4 engine program, alongside its current 1,000cc Inline4 powerplant, rather than waiting for the 850cc era in 2027.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
29m ago
Maverick Vinales: Japanese MotoGP “going to be a big challenge for us”
Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta “in a special form” after “epic 2nd”
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Did Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto sway Red Bull’s F1 driver shuffle?
Franco Colapinto leads Sergio Perez in Singapore
Franco Colapinto leads Sergio Perez in Singapore
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner hints at Liam Lawson audition for Red Bull F1 2025 seat
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
Time for MotoGP to bring back the tyre pressure warning?
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Joan Mir, Luca Marini buoyed by Zarco’s performance
Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Johann Zarco, Brad Binder, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Guenther Steiner tells Christian Horner his job may become “vulnerable”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Trackhouse confirms Miguel Oliveira's replacement for Japanese MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Carlos Ezpeleta explains MotoGP’s 2025 engine freeze proposal
Quartararo, Miller, Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
Quartararo, Miller, Morbidelli, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
18h ago
F1’s most notorious foul mouth has his say on FIA swearing controversy
Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner