Aleix Espargaro: “The Ducatis are unbelievable”

“The grip that they are extracting from the tyres, it's amazing"

Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Like Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro feels Ducati is now in a class of its own during MotoGP races.

“I think all of the paddock is asking… why [Ducati] are able to be so fast in all conditions,” Vinales said in the aftermath of the Motegi grand prix.

Espargaro finished Sunday’s Japanese round as the second-best non-Ducati rider, in ninth place and 30 seconds from race winner Francesco Bagnaia.

KTM’s pole qualifier Pedro Acosta had been a contender until crashing out of both races, while Vinales at least qualified on the front row.

But Espargaro is adamant that Ducati has moved a clear step ahead.

While Vinales (3) and Espargaro (1) claimed early season victories for Aprilia, Ducati has been unbeaten for the past 20 races (Sprints and Grands Prix) in a row.

Japan also saw the Bologna factory sweep the top seven in the Saturday Sprint, then top five in the grand prix.

“The gap, the distance to the winner is unbelievable,” said Espargaro.

"We had no grip at all. It's unbelievable the difference in terms of grip. When the Ducatis overtook me there was nothing I could do, I was sliding all the way, spinning."

“I would love to have an explanation. But really I don't have it," he added. "It's [been] three races that in the technical meetings with Romano [Albesiano, Aprilia technical director], we just talk about that.”

Aleix Espargaro, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Espargaro’s theory is that Ducati’s dominance stems from understanding something about the revised 2024 Michelin rear tyre that the other manufacturers are still missing.

“The [rear] grip that they are extracting from the tyres, it's amazing,” he said.

“This is why they are destroying the lap records, they are destroying the total race time by more than 10, 12 seconds, and we are not able to follow. Nothing I can do.

“Maverick did a really good job in the qualifying lap, but we saw yesterday and today that nobody in Aprilia had good [race] pace.”

He added: “KTM was a bit better here. I think also because the nature of the KTM bike is really good on the hard braking.

“But anyway, the Ducatis are unbelievable. Yesterday from 1st to 7th were all Ducatis. Amazing.”

With four rounds to go only the Ducati quartet of Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez still have a mathematical chance of winning the 2024 MotoGP title.

Brad Binder is next best for KTM, some 209 points from Bagnaia, followed by rookie Acosta and the lead Aprilia of Vinales (-229 points).

Espargaro, switching to HRC test riding duties after retiring at the end of this season, is currently tied for eleventh place, 258s points from the top.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
50m ago
Brands Hatch BSB “going to be close, clean racing and a good fight” - Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
51m ago
Helmut Marko ‘surprised’ by rival F1 teams offering to 'double' Red Bull staff salaries
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
BSB
News
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell eyeing second straight BSB title after “amazing” 2024 season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Analysis: How would MotoGP’s 2024 title battle look without sprints after Motegi?
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2024
© Crash
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton secures prestigious role for Met Gala 2025 fashion event
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can be World Superbike Champion this weekend
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Official: MotoGP agrees to engine freeze ahead of 2027 rules shake-up
MotoGP start 2024
MotoGP start 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Otmar Szafnauer hits out at “problematic” Alpine management interference
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer
WSBK
News
4h ago
Dominique Aegerter to make WorldSBK return at Estoril
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Liam Lawson gets opportunity to impress Red Bull in Pirelli F1 tyre test
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson