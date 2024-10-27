Rules explained: Did Marc Marquez make a lucky escape from a race suit penalty?

Marc Marquez’s Gresini MotoGP leathers were seen as partially opened following his crash out of second in the Thailand Grand Prix, leading to questions over a possible penalty.

The eight-time world champion was chasing down eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia on lap 14 when he slid off his GP23 Ducati going through Turn 8.

Marquez tried to save the fall on his knee, but could do no more when he slid onto the kerb on the outside of the corner.

He rejoined the race to cross the line in 11th, with an initial place demotion overturned after he was found to have followed race direction instructions following a late collision with Joan Mir.

But there was yet further controversy for Marquez, as onboard shots from his GP23 revealed his Gresini race leathers had partially unfastened.

Speaking to the media - including Crash.net - Marquez acknowledged that the suit had come undone as a result of the airbag system deploying.

“The suit opened I think in the crash when the airbag deployed,” he said.

“It was a lot of pressure on the shoulders, and we have a security system, but it came off. But it was just a little bit, and when we finished the race, on that lap, I feel like it opened more.”

On the onboard feed from Marquez’s bike, you can see the safety clasp at the top of the leathers that keep the zip in place pop open as soon as he rejoins the race from his crash.

As the airbag deflates, the zip gradually opens a little more down to the Gresini Racing logo on his suit.

It doesn’t worsen, but is never rectified by the Spaniard, with the problem still noticeable on the cooldown lap after the chequered flag.

What do the rules say?

Article 2.4.5.2 of the FIM MotoGP rulebook, under the Rider’s Safety Equipment subheading, is as follows:

“It is compulsory that each contracted rider must begin each race event with at least two complete sets of undamaged safety equipment.

“A complete set of safety equipment shall contain:

Helmet

Leather Suit, 1-piece

Gloves

Boots

Back Protector

Chest Protector

“The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity. In certain cases (for example the Airbag system) the equipment must be present and functional at least at the start of each track session. The decision of the Technical Director is final in matters of rider equipment.”

The FIM stewards panel’s round-up document for Sunday made no mention of any investigation into Marquez’s suit coming undone.

Has it happened before?

The most famous example of this happened at the 2021 Catalan GP, when Fabio Quartararo’s leathers completely unzipped and led to him discarding his chest protector.

This was deemed to have contravened Article 2.4.5.2 and earned him a three-second time penalty.

While he was initially upset about the backlash from this, Quartararo later acknowledged that he deserved the penalty.

At the 2023 Indian GP, Jorge Martin encountered an issue with his leathers as they unzipped. He was able to quickly rectify the situation and no penalty was given.

Marquez’s suit did not unzip to the same degree as Quartararo’s did, but under the wording of the regulations was not “correctly fastened” and remained so until the chequered flag.

While Marquez’s other safety equipment, such as his chest protector, stayed in place a second fall would have triggered a second airbag deployment and perhaps worsened the situation to a potentially more dangerous outcome.

Crash.net has reached out to Dorna Sports for a comment from Race Direction on the matter.