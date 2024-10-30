Marc Marquez: “The problem of Joan Mir? He needs to realise I was faster”

Joan Mir and Marc Marquez bicker over contact at Buriram

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez and Joan Mir chirped away at each other after their contact at the Thailand MotoGP.

The former Repsol Honda teammates clashed in a battle for 15th at Buriram on Sunday, after Marquez had remounted from an early crash and was trying to fight through the field.

Mir made his feelings known but received short shrift from Marquez.

“The incident with Marc was unfortunate,” Mir said.

“He didn’t need to do that…

“With 10km/h more on the straight, you can overtake without any problem.”

Marquez hit back: “The problem of Joan? He needs to realise that I was faster!

“If you check the images, I saw them. It looks like I hit him from behind.

“But I was already completely parallel on the braking point, and I was even a little bit in front.

“He knew there was someone on the inside. But he just decided to release the brakes, to go in, and I wasn’t able to stop the bike.”

Mir made his demand: “For me, the most logical thing when something like this happens is a long lap penalty.

“Because when he hit me, I touched the long lap! I was in the [long lap loop].”

Marquez received an order from the stewards to drop a position for irresponsible riding, for his overtake of Mir at Turn 3 on Lap 23.

He was docked one place after the race, but was reinstated to finish 11th when it was proven that he did cede one position during the closing stages of the race.

“I agreed with the penalty, because in the end, I took Joan out. We agreed,” Marquez admitted.

Gresini’s Marquez and Honda’s Mir will lock horns again at this weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP, the penultimate round of the season.

Read More

