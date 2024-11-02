Yamaha MotoGP electronics update beings “more performance” - Fabio Quartararo

“It’s much more difficult for me to ride the bike…”

Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The development of Yamaha’s MotoGP bike continues this weekend in Malaysia, and both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were enthused by new electronics updates.

Quartararo, who reverted to the standard M1 engine for Saturday after trying a new specification on Friday, explained that the new electronics package gives much more control of the throttle to the rider.

“Basically, we have made some big changes on the electronics,” Quartararo said.

“Always when I talk to Max [Bartolini] he says that the electronics is something that we are really far away.

“So, I wanted to make a big change from this weekend, and if it was working — it’s working perfect — but even if it was a disaster I wanted to try because [...] I think they don’t want to make too many steps because electronics especially is quite critical, also quite easy to make a high-side.

“I have to control much more [the throttle], it’s much more difficult for me to ride the bike, but we have more performance and this is what we are looking for.”

Although he feels there is more performance with the new electronics, Quartararo said the lack of grip the Yamaha has compared to other bikes, particularly the Ducati, makes it difficult to ride.

“I have to take care much more— I’m much more the traction control,” he said. “When we compare to the Ducati, for me it’s much more difficult to ride because we don’t have the grip enough to have the full control on the throttle.

“Our bike is really moving and shaking, so it’s more difficult to really use the throttle as TC [traction control] and to have the best performance, but I think that we’ve made a good step.”

Quartararo also explained that the reason the update came now is because of Yamaha’s progress in other areas.

“It was possible [to bring the update before], but we had much more difficulties in other things,” he said.

“Right now, I think we have the possibility to analyse a bit better what the others were doing, and also from behind I could see more things, so I think that was great to do, especially here because there are many corners where we can feel it.”

Quartararo’s factory Yamaha teammate, Alex Rins, also benefitted from new electronics, although unlike Quartararo he used the new-specification engine in the Sprint.

“It was a really positive day,” Rins concluded, “from the morning that we test the strategy on electronics that we test with this engine in Misano, so the good feeling came back.

“[I have] A little bit more the bike in my hand, this for me is so important because I get used to riding like this on the Suzuki, and on every bike I went — Honda, Yamaha — I asked to have the bike in my hand, to control more the spin, picking up the bike when it’s spinning.

“So, it was quite nice, and also it helps on the engine brake side: looks like the rear tyre is more in contact with the [asphalt] and it helps a bit to stop the bike.”

On the new engine, Rins said there was not much advantage in terms of top end power compared to previous specifications.

“Regarding the power on the top speed, it has more or less the same,” Rins said, comparing the new engine with older specifications.

“With the big muffler, we were able to find more power, around one or two horsepower more, but we are using since this morning the small one, as we tested in Misano — it’s working a little bit better for the electronics.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
40m ago
Yamaha MotoGP electronics update beings “more performance” - Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Where does MotoGP go now Valencia has been cancelled?
2024 Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone on first MotoGP race since 2019: ‘I’m not ready for this bike’
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Axed Kevin Magnussen retains shock hope of claiming new F1 seat
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri quizzed about increased dive-bombs after F1 drivers’ briefing
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini “not happy” with Malaysia MotoGP Sprint podium as setup issues persist
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton calls for change as he returns to scene of Max Verstappen scrap
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Setup gamble pays off for Marc Marquez with “unexpected” Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. - Gold…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia will go “full send” as MotoGP title hangs in the balance
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia MotoGP rivals judge Malaysia Sprint crash: “It’s like motocross”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box…
© Gold & Goose